Ana Navarro: I'm writing in my mom

(CNN) Ana Navarro is a lifelong Republican, but she isn't voting for her party's nominee on November 8.

The CNN political commentator isn't voting for Hillary Clinton, either. Instead, she's planning to write-in her mother's name on the ballot.

"I've got every right to vote my conscience," she said Wednesday on "New Day."

She was responding to a question from fellow Republican and Donald Trump supporter Scottie Nell Hughes, who argued that writing in someone, rather than voting for Trump or Clinton might not be "a feasible solution."

"If I have voted for the Republican nominee every single time in my lifetime and this year I feel compelled to be repelled and repulsed and reject that man, it is my right," Navarro said.

