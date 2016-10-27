Ana Navarro: I'm writing in my mom

Story highlights
- Ana Navarro said she is voting her conscience on Election Day
- Trump supporter Scottie Nell Hughes argued that writing in a name on the ballot was a selfish choice
(CNN)Ana Navarro is a lifelong Republican, but she isn't voting for her party's nominee on November 8.
The CNN political commentator isn't voting for Hillary Clinton, either. Instead, she's planning to write-in her mother's name on the ballot.
"I've got every right to vote my conscience," she said Wednesday on "New Day."
She was responding to a question from fellow Republican and Donald Trump supporter Scottie Nell Hughes, who argued that writing in someone, rather than voting for Trump or Clinton might not be "a feasible solution."
"If I have voted for the Republican nominee every single time in my lifetime and this year I feel compelled to be repelled and repulsed and reject that man, it is my right," Navarro said.
"She's not alone," CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota interjected. "A lot of people feel that they can't support either candidate. What's wrong with that answer?"
Hughes said it was selfish because of what's at stake with the next presidsent: issues like rising health care costs and the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court.
"I actually look at the bigger picture," Hughes said.
Navarro appears to be looking at her bigger picture, too.
"I was a Republican when he was a Democrat," she said. "I was a Republican when he was an independent. And I'm going to be a Republican when he gets tired of playing this little game."