The tawdry issue Clinton -- and Trump -- want to dodge

Story highlights Errol Louis: Clinton, Trump have each accused other of improperly using family nonprofits for personal benefit. It seems they're both right

Louis: WikiLeaks revelations show mingling of public and private fundraising with Bill Clinton, foundation. Clinton can't claim high ground over Trump

Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) With the recent revelations of how former President Bill Clinton mingled fundraising for the nonprofit Clinton Foundation with lucrative commercial opportunities for himself, Hillary Clinton and her campaign surrender any right to complain about alleged corner-cutting and murky dealings by the family foundation run by her opponent, Donald Trump.

Both candidates have accused each other of improperly using family nonprofits for personal benefit. Now, it seems, both candidates turn out to be right.

"There's no other way to look at it except pure corruption" is how a Trump spokesman, Jason Miller, describes the practices detailed in a damning memo from 2011, released through the WikiLeaks website, that shows aides to Bill Clinton discussing how they raised millions of dollars from corporate donors for the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) -- a nonprofit initiative of the Clinton Foundation -- and also arranged for those same donors to separately pay Bill Clinton millions of dollars personally for "speeches, books and advisory service engagements."

JUST WATCHED CharityWatch gives Clinton Foundation an 'A' rating Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH CharityWatch gives Clinton Foundation an 'A' rating 02:47

The aides called that part of the operation "Bill Clinton Inc." and estimated they raised $3 million in fees for the ex-president and arranged deals that would pay him as much as $66 million in future years

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

In one such arrangement, according to the memo, UBS Global Wealth Management donated $900,000 to the Foundation -- and also paid the ex-president $2 million in speaking fees between 2011 and 2015, along with $225,000 to Hillary Clinton for a speech in 2013.

Read More