Venturi VBB-3: 3,000-horsepower electric car goes 340 mph

By Nicki Shields and Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 12:15 PM ET, Thu October 27, 2016

Story highlights

  • Venturi Buckeye Bullet 3 breaks own record
  • Car clocks average speed of 341.4 mph
  • CNN Supercharged witness record set in Utah

(CNN)Did you know the first car to go more than 60 mph (100 kph) was electric?

La Jamais Contente, driven by Camille Jenatzy, broke through the landmark barrier on the outskirts of Paris way back in 1899.
    Times have moved on, but until recently electric cars have failed to keep pace with their petrol rivals.
    That is beginning to change now.
    Brands like Tesla are leading the way -- its Model S P100D capable of an impressive acceleration of 0-60 mph in just 2.5 seconds.
    Off the roads, it is Venturi Automobiles blazing a trail. The French company, who also compete in the Formula E World Championship, recently smashed their own electric land speed record at Utah's famous Bonneville Salt Flats.
    Supercharged presenter Nicki Shields gets a close-up view of the Venturi Buckeye Bullet 3.
    Nicki Shields inside the cockpit of the record-breaking electric car.
    Camille Jenatzy was the first man to exceed 100 kph (62 mph) at Acheres, near Paris in 1899 in an electric car, christened &quot;La Jamais Contente.&quot;
    Supercharged spoke to the driver of the VBB3, Roger Schroer before the record attempt.
    The record was broken at Utah&#39;s famous Bonneville Salt Flats.
    The car was driven along an 11-mile stretch of the salt flats.
    Venturi were the holders of the electric land speed record clocking an average speed of 307.6 mph (495 kph) in 2010.
    The electric car creates around 3,000 horsepower.
    In September, the Venturi Buckeye Bullet 3 clocked an average speed of 341.4 mph (549.4 kph) beating their previous record of 307.6 mph (495 kph) and CNN's Supercharged was there to witness automotive history.