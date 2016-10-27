Venturi VBB-3: 3,000-horsepower electric car goes 340 mph

Story highlights Venturi Buckeye Bullet 3 breaks own record

Car clocks average speed of 341.4 mph

CNN Supercharged witness record set in Utah

(CNN) Did you know the first car to go more than 60 mph (100 kph) was electric?

La Jamais Contente, driven by Camille Jenatzy, broke through the landmark barrier on the outskirts of Paris way back in 1899.

Times have moved on, but until recently electric cars have failed to keep pace with their petrol rivals.

That is beginning to change now.

Brands like Tesla are leading the way -- its Model S P100D capable of an impressive acceleration of 0-60 mph in just 2.5 seconds.

Read More