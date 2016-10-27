Yemen food crisis leaves millions at risk of starving

Story highlights Food crisis worsens as situation deteriorates in war-torn Yemen

World Food Programme appeals to international community for help

(CNN) The UN World Food Programme fears "an entire generation could be crippled by hunger" as the food crisis in war-torn Yemen grows worse.

The organization said it has provided food for more than 3 million people each month since February but is beginning to struggle.

It has split these rations so it can reach 6 million people every month, but resources are beginning to run out.

Baghili is being treated for severe malnutrition at al-Thawra hospital in Houdieda.

"We need to scale up our life-saving assistance to reach more people with timely food assistance and preventive treatment. We appeal to the international community to support the people of Yemen.

