Yemen food crisis leaves millions at risk of starving

(CNN) Saida Ahmad Baghili's piercing eyes look up from a Yemen hospital bed as if pleading for help.

She is 18, but the children's clothes that drape her emaciated body appear too large for her in photos released this week. Baghili is being treated for severe malnutrition at al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida.

As the food crisis grows worse for Baghili and other Yemenis, the UN World Food Programme fears the devastating toll that hunger could have on the war-torn country.

The organization said it has provided food for more than 3 million people each month since February but is beginning to struggle.

It has split these rations so it can reach 6 million people every month, but resources are beginning to run out.

