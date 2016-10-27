Syrian airstrikes hit school killing 35, monitor says

Story highlights Jets pounded school complex six times, monitor says

UNICEF says strikes could amount to a war crime

(CNN) Regime airstrikes on a school complex in northwestern Syria killed at least 35 people, including 11 children, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Seven women were also among the dead, and the death toll is expected to rise as dozens of others were injured in the Wednesday attacks -- and many are in critical condition, the observatory's director Rami Abdulrahman told CNN.

Rescuers from the Syrian Civil Defense and civilians search for victims following the school strikes.

He said that jets hit the complex and the surrounding area in the village of Hass, in Idlib province, six times. The strikes could be the deadliest yet on a school in the five-year war.

"It's a tragedy. It's an outrage. And if deliberate, it's a war crime" Exec Dir Tony Lake on #Syria school attacks https://t.co/bopqGZK0Ll — UNICEF (@UNICEF) October 27, 2016

UNICEF, the UN agency for children, said that the strikes may amount to a war crime.

"It's a tragedy. It's an outrage. And if deliberate, it's a war crime" UNICEF executive director Tony Lake said in a statement.

