Syrian airstrikes hit school killing 35, monitor says

- Jets pounded school complex six times, monitor says
- UNICEF says strikes could amount to a war crime
(CNN)Regime airstrikes on a school complex in northwestern Syria killed at least 35 people, including 11 children, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Seven women were also among the dead, and the death toll is expected to rise as dozens of others were injured in the Wednesday attacks -- and many are in critical condition, the observatory's director Rami Abdulrahman told CNN.
He said that jets hit the complex and the surrounding area in the village of Hass, in Idlib province, six times. The strikes could be the deadliest yet on a school in the five-year war.
UNICEF, the UN agency for children, said that the strikes may amount to a war crime.
"It's a tragedy. It's an outrage. And if deliberate, it's a war crime" UNICEF executive director Tony Lake said in a statement.
"This latest atrocity may be the deadliest attack on a school since the war began more than five years ago."
Students ranging from the first to ninth grade attended the school, he said.
The Syrian Civil Defense -- a volunteer rescue group also known as the White Helmets -- said that there were three schools in the complex, and shared photos on social media showing buildings reduced to rubble.
The observatory blamed the strike on the regime, but it is difficult to distinguish between Syrian jets and Russian jets. Russia has been supporting President Bashar al-Assad's regime with airstrikes since September 2015, and the two have been widely criticized for targeting civilians, and hospitals and schools in rebel-held areas.
Many medical and educational facilities have had to move underground to continue operating, particularly in rebel-held eastern Aleppo.
"When will the world's revulsion at such barbarity be matched by insistence that this must stop?" UNICEF's Lake said.
The strikes come as international talks on finding a solution to Syria's bloody falter and as attention is diverted to Iraq in an operation to seize the city of Mosul from ISIS militants.
A UN report in August found "sufficient evidence" that the regime had used chemical weapons on civilians, particularly barrel bombs laden with chlorine gas.
The Syrian government and Russia both deny the accusations.