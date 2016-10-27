Man fights rare cancer with twin's identical stem cells

Story highlights Bruce and Blair Johanson were always told that they were fraternal twins

But after Bruce's cancer diagnosis, they discovered they were identical

A transplant of Blair's identical stem cells is helping Bruce get treated

(CNN) Bruce and Blair Johanson always knew that they were identical twins, even though a medical intern told their mother when they were born that they were fraternal. Fortunately for Bruce, the intern was wrong. Because they are identical, Blair was able to help save Bruce's life by donating stem cells to help him fight cancer.

This past spring, a bad upper respiratory infection sent Bruce, 60, to the doctor. A blood test found that his white blood cell counts were off. In May, after more tests, Bruce was diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma, a rare form of cancer representing only about 6% of all new cases of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in the United States, according to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

After a few months of chemotherapy at home in Arkansas, Bruce was referred to Dr. Julie Vose, chief of the Oncology and Hematology Division in the Department of Internal Medicine at University of Nebraska Medical Center and an expert in the treatment of lymphoma.

During Bruce's first visit with Vose, he mentioned that he had a twin brother. This was a very good thing, she said.

"Normally, we would self-transplant," Vose said, meaning doctors would use Bruce's own stem cells to help replenish his bone marrow after chemotherapy and hope they didn't contain the cancer cells. But if Bruce had an identical twin, his brother would be a perfect match.

