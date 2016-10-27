Mom overdoses in car with baby in backseat

Story highlights Police in Indiana release photo of mom passed out in car from apparent heroin overdose

Marshal: "I think it's a sad situation that this woman has put her child in"

(CNN) A startling new photo shows an Indiana woman passed out behind the wheel of a car after an apparent heroin overdose with a syringe clutched in her fist.

This is exactly how police found 25-year-old Erika Hurt in a parking lot Saturday in Hope, Indiana. What's more disturbing is the fact that her infant son was found crying in the back seat.

According to a statement issued by the Hope Police Department, officers gave Hurt two doses of narcan, a drug that is used to reverse a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. She was then transported to Columbus Regional Hospital.

Upon being released, she was sent to Bartholomew County Jail and charged with violating her probation, possession of paraphernalia, and neglect of a dependent.

"Had this woman not passed out from this and attempted to drive right afterward, she could have (driven) down the road, passed out two minutes later and hit a car with a family in it, killed every one of them," Hope Town Marshal Matthew Tallent told CNN. "That's the thing that's so shocking to me to think about."

