Is there anything cuter than these tiny NICU tots in Halloween costumes?

(CNN) Surrounded by tubes and the constant beep of machines, the tiny babies at the St. Luke Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, will spend their first Halloween in the hospital.

But an exceptional group of nurses and volunteers are determined not to let the holiday slip by uncelebrated.

So they've outfitted the little guests at the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit in a costume: Superman, Captain America, Batman, Wonder Woman, and even a butterfly. The gang's all here.

Parents picked a costume to fit their tiny tot's personality and the nurses and March of Dimes volunteers got to work; cutting, sewing, and crocheting them for 35 babies.

"Families in our NICU may spend weeks or months here, and it can be an emotional time," hospital spokeswoman Michelle Manuel told CNN.

Read More