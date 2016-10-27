Story highlights Matt Eich photographed the Sellers family for 10 years

(CNN) In February 2006, Matt Eich met Jessie Sellers at a car wash in rural Chauncey, Ohio. Sellers was washing dirt bikes, the tires thick with mud. He had coarse, dark hair and the shadow of a beard. He beckoned Eich over.

After a few minutes of conversation, Sellers told the young man to hop in the back of his truck and come visit his family at home.

It was the invitation Eich had been waiting for. At the time, he was just 19, a sophomore studying photojournalism at Ohio University in nearby Athens. He was on an assignment for class, to document a community through photos. While his classmates searched elsewhere for stories, Eich landed in Chauncey, a small town of about 1,000 people about 15 minutes from campus.

"I was really interested in the town," Eich said. Chauncey rests at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, not far from West Virginia. Like other places in the region, Chauncey's once-booming coal-mining corporations have fled, leaving the community impoverished and "brokenhearted," according to Eich.

But when Eich visited the town, and especially when he met the Sellers family, he saw a different picture. The community showed tenacity, intimacy and love, even in the depths of loss and poverty.

