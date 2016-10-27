Story highlights Chairs, plastic bottles and coins thrown

Trouble erupts between rival supporters

Latest in a line of disturbances at venue

Fights condemned by police and clubs

(CNN) Four years ago, London's Olympic Stadium acted as the backdrop to one of the most successful ever Games.

From Usain Bolt's golden treble to Super Saturday when hosts Britain blazed a trail to three gold medals in the space of just 47 minutes, the venue oozed a feel-good factor.

These days the renamed London Stadium is home to English Premier League club West Ham United and the team and its fans are struggling to recreate the atmosphere that helped define the 2012 Olympics.

And on Wednesday at a game between West Ham and London rivals Chelsea it was a case of carnage rather celebration as trouble broke out between sections of the two clubs' fans.

Seats were ripped out and thrown along with coins and plastic bottles as West Ham won 2-1 in the EFL Cup -- English football's third competition -- game.

Read More