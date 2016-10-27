NATO bolsters presence in eastern Europe as Russia tension rises

Story highlights UK to send 800 personnel to Estonia

RAF jets to be stationed in Romania

(CNN) The UK has deployed hundreds of troops to eastern Europe as NATO continues to bolster its presence in the face of perceived Russian provocation.

In the largest build up of troops in the region since the cold war, the UK has confirmed it will send RAF Typhoon jets to Romania for up to four months in 2017.

Defense secretary Michael Fallon also confirmed that 800 personnel will be moved to Estonia, 150 more than originally planned.

"Backed by a rising defense budget this deployment of air, land and sea forces shows that we will continue to play a leading role in NATO, supporting the defense and security of our allies from the north to the south of the alliance," Fallon said.

