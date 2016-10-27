Rescuers stand by after two powerful quakes hit Italy

Story highlights Second earthquake more powerful than the first

Video from Italian TV shows stone buildings that fell

Campi, Italy (CNN) Rescuers stood by to extricate potential victims trapped by rubble after two powerful earthquakes Wednesday struck central Italy about 50 miles north of the site of a deadly August quake that killed nearly 300 people.

As dawn broke in Italy, rescuers remained fearful of mudslides and even of risking bringing heavy equipment up the narrow roads which link the small towns, villages and hamlets which make up this hilly region of the country.

The two tremblors were followed by numerous small aftershocks, and one larger aftershock, measuring magnitude-4.3, which struck at 8:21 a.m. (2:21 a.m. ET) Thursday. There were no immediate reports of further damage resulting from that aftershock.

The second of the two Wednesday quakes -- with a magnitude of 6.1 -- was 3.2 kilometers (2 miles) north of Visso and 58 km (36 miles) from Perugia, the USGS reported.

Just a few hours earlier, a magnitude-5.5 quake struck the same region. The epicenter was about 9 kilometers away, south-southwest of the town of Visso. That quake hit at 7 p.m. (1 p.m. ET) between Perugia and Macerata, according to ANSA.

CNN Map

