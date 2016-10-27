Photos: Central Italy shaken by 2 earthquakes A woman walks among debris at the Church of St. Antony, dating from the 14th century, in the town of Visso on Thursday, October 27, after a pair of earthquakes rocked central Italy. A magnitude 5.5 quake struck Wednesday, October 26, followed hours later by a magnitude 6.1 temblor. No deaths were reported, but historic buildings were damaged in the region where a powerful quake killed nearly 300 people in August. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Photos: Central Italy shaken by 2 earthquakes Visso was among the more heavily damaged towns, including this post office on October 27. Hide Caption 2 of 12

Photos: Central Italy shaken by 2 earthquakes Visso residents carry some of their belongings in the aftermath on October 27. Hide Caption 3 of 12

Photos: Central Italy shaken by 2 earthquakes A house lies in ruins in Visso on October 27. Hide Caption 4 of 12

Photos: Central Italy shaken by 2 earthquakes Firefighters inspect damage in Visso on October 27. Hide Caption 5 of 12

Photos: Central Italy shaken by 2 earthquakes People wander around Visso on October 27 after the quake destroyed part of their neighborhood. Hide Caption 6 of 12

Photos: Central Italy shaken by 2 earthquakes A child sleeps in a secured area after earthquakes rocked Visso on October 26. Hide Caption 7 of 12

Photos: Central Italy shaken by 2 earthquakes The Church of San Sebastiano stands amid damaged houses in Castelsantangelo sul Nera on October 26. Hide Caption 8 of 12

Photos: Central Italy shaken by 2 earthquakes Rescuers and residents inspect earthquake damage in Visso. Hide Caption 9 of 12

Photos: Central Italy shaken by 2 earthquakes The epicenter of the first earthquake was about nine kilometers (five miles) south-southwest of Visso. Hide Caption 10 of 12

Photos: Central Italy shaken by 2 earthquakes A Halloween dummy rests on a wall in front of earthquake damage in Visso. Hide Caption 11 of 12