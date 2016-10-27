Breaking News

Central Italy shaken by 2 earthquakes

Updated 10:27 AM ET, Thu October 27, 2016

A woman walks among debris at the Church of St. Antony, dating from the 14th century, in the town of Visso on Thursday, October 27, after a pair of earthquakes rocked central Italy. A magnitude 5.5 quake struck Wednesday, October 26, followed hours later by a magnitude 6.1 temblor. No deaths were reported, but historic buildings were damaged in the region where a powerful &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/27/europe/italy-earthquake-amatrice-perugia/&quot;&gt;quake killed nearly 300 people&lt;/a&gt; in August.
A woman walks among debris at the Church of St. Antony, dating from the 14th century, in the town of Visso on Thursday, October 27, after a pair of earthquakes rocked central Italy. A magnitude 5.5 quake struck Wednesday, October 26, followed hours later by a magnitude 6.1 temblor. No deaths were reported, but historic buildings were damaged in the region where a powerful quake killed nearly 300 people in August.
Visso was among the more heavily damaged towns, including this post office on October 27.
Visso was among the more heavily damaged towns, including this post office on October 27.
Visso residents carry some of their belongings in the aftermath on October 27.
Visso residents carry some of their belongings in the aftermath on October 27.
A house lies in ruins in Visso on October 27.
A house lies in ruins in Visso on October 27.
Firefighters inspect damage in Visso on October 27.
Firefighters inspect damage in Visso on October 27.
People wander around Visso on October 27 after the quake destroyed part of their neighborhood.
People wander around Visso on October 27 after the quake destroyed part of their neighborhood.
A child sleeps in a secured area after earthquakes rocked Visso on October 26.
A child sleeps in a secured area after earthquakes rocked Visso on October 26.
The Church of San Sebastiano stands amid damaged houses in Castelsantangelo sul Nera on October 26.
The Church of San Sebastiano stands amid damaged houses in Castelsantangelo sul Nera on October 26.
Rescuers and residents inspect earthquake damage in Visso.
Rescuers and residents inspect earthquake damage in Visso.
The epicenter of the first earthquake was about nine kilometers (five miles) south-southwest of Visso.
The epicenter of the first earthquake was about nine kilometers (five miles) south-southwest of Visso.
A Halloween dummy rests on a wall in front of earthquake damage in Visso.
A Halloween dummy rests on a wall in front of earthquake damage in Visso.
Residents prepare to spend the night in makeshift shelters in Visso.
Residents prepare to spend the night in makeshift shelters in Visso.
