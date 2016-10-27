Central Italy shaken by 2 earthquakes
Central Italy shaken by 2 earthquakes
Visso was among the more heavily damaged towns, including this post office on October 27.
Visso residents carry some of their belongings in the aftermath on October 27.
A house lies in ruins in Visso on October 27.
Firefighters inspect damage in Visso on October 27.
People wander around Visso on October 27 after the quake destroyed part of their neighborhood.
A child sleeps in a secured area after earthquakes rocked Visso on October 26.
The Church of San Sebastiano stands amid damaged houses in Castelsantangelo sul Nera on October 26.
Rescuers and residents inspect earthquake damage in Visso.
The epicenter of the first earthquake was about nine kilometers (five miles) south-southwest of Visso.
A Halloween dummy rests on a wall in front of earthquake damage in Visso.
Residents prepare to spend the night in makeshift shelters in Visso.