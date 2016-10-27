Calais, France (CNN) Scores of children were left with nowhere to go Thursday night as French riot police gathered outside a refugee camp in Calais.

According to the French Interior Ministry, the UK had agreed to transfer 274 unaccompanied minors from Calais. The French government, which has taken the lead in dismantling the camp that became the symbol of Europe's failure to handle the refugee crisis, urged the UK to "quickly take responsibility." The UK should "welcome these minors who wished to be transferred to the UK," the ministry said in a statement. "This is the best way for them to be protected."

But as of Thursday afternoon, the children appeared to be in limbo, with a group of about 100 minors gathered outside the camp, uncertain about whether they would be helped or arrested, CNN's Melissa Bell reported.

Aid groups said they were told to bring the children -- who say they have been trying for days to register without success -- outside the camp entrance, where buses would come to take them to a registration site.

No buses had come, they said.

Bell said there had been no violence as yet between police and migrants, but anxiety was growing among the unaccompanied teenagers, many of them from Afghanistan, about what might happen.

French police clear the main entrance and road into the Calais 'Jungle' migrant camp.

Children face arrest

Inca Sorrell, of the NGO Help Refugees, told CNN that authorities had said children who were not registered by 2 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET) Thursday would face arrest -- but that there had been no information from the officials in charge of the registration process.

"There's no one here to register these children, so we have no idea -- it's just waiting and making sure they are okay."

Fires burned in the camp on Wednesday.

She said she had already seen police that morning arrest four children with wristbands showing they had registered.

The Calais prefecture told CNN that no one had been arrested by Thursday lunchtime but that if a migrant at the camp refused to leave, the border police would intervene, ask for the person's papers and place them in "administrative custody." Those whose papers are not in order risk being sent home.

"What is going to happen for those who do not want to leave is that we will give them two solutions: either they join a shelter, or else they will have to leave Calais and be faced with the French law," the prefecture said.

Two people cycle past a man driving a bulldozer in The Jungle camp in Calais, on October 27, 2016.

Officials told CNN they had processed and found shelter for about 6,000 migrants.

"This really is the end of the Jungle ... Our mission is accomplished and it is now time for the migrants to start a new chapter as they begin a new life," Calais prefect Fabienne Buccio said Wednesday.

She had earlier vowed that the camp would shut down that night "no matter what."

Muhammad, a 16-year-old Egyptian migrant, told CNN he had slept rough because he wasn't registered by the authorities, a process that would have allowed him to sleep inside shipping containers at the site.

He said he had slept on the ground just in front of the containers, with some 20 to 30 other minors.

The British Red Cross urged the French authorities to ensure that no child spent another night outside.

Our government should urge the French government in the strongest terms to ensure no child is left without shelter in Calais tonight. — British Red Cross (@BritishRedCross) October 27, 2016

Gloria Micallef, of the NGO Care4Calais, told CNN Thursday morning that some children had stayed in some of The Jungle's remaining structures overnight but others had slept on a pile of rubbish, too scared of the fires to sleep in a confined space.

They ranged in age from 13 to 17 years, she said.

Lives in danger

"These children have escaped from terrible situations and they've come to Europe with the hopes of having a better life, and yet we are endangering their lives once again," she said.

French immigration officials have been carrying out the registration process but aid workers have criticized a lack of organization, saying extremely long lines had prevented many children getting registered since the process began Monday.

Micallef said that at 1 p.m. Wednesday police had turned children away back into The Jungle, saying there was no more space.

"We were hoping that this morning we could get the children registered but apparently there is no registration for children right now," Micallef said.

Dorothy Sang, a Save the Children representative at the Calais camp, said it was still not clear Thursday afternoon what those unaccompanied children who had not been registered were supposed to do.

Unregistered children in #calaisjungle confused and worried about what will happen next. Many saying they will leave on their own — Dorothy Sang (@DorothySang) October 27, 2016

The UK government has committed to take unaccompanied children from The Jungle who have family ties in Britain, as well as considering the cases of other unaccompanied minors without family connections. But that process only got under way in the past week.

Asked Thursday about reports that migrants, in particular young people, were still sleeping rough in The Jungle, the Calais prefecture's office said these were migrants who had only arrived in the area Wednesday and so were not included in the original resettlement plan.

As for claims of unaccompanied minors still seeking shelter in the Jungle, the prefecture's office told CNN that these young people had refused to get on a bus to a nearby shelter.

"Right now we are cleaning up the camp and by Monday The Jungle of Calais will no longer exist. We have fulfilled our mission. The operation is finished," the prefecture's office said.

Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A trailer burns in the Calais "Jungle" early on Friday, October 28. Authorities began work on Monday to clear the infamous migrant camp in northern France. Hide Caption 1 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A young migrant stands outside the Calais camp school house on October 28. Minors who were not moved to safe houses outside of the Jungle earlier in the week were let back into the camp to shelter in the makeshift school for the night.

Hide Caption 2 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Riot police guard the main entrance to the Jungle on Thursday, October 27. Authorities have declared the camp clear, but aid workers say that up to 100 unaccompanied minors remained with nowhere to sleep. Hide Caption 3 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A migrant man sits inside a shack that remains in the otherwise demolished Jungle camp on October 27. French authorities said Wednesday that almost 5,600 migrants had been bused to relocation centers around France. Hide Caption 4 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Heavy machinery is used to remove debris from the camp on October 27. Hide Caption 5 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' An Eritrean migrant waits to be relocated out of the camp on October 27. French authorities have given thousands of people who were living in the infamous migrant camp two options: seek asylum in France or return to your country of origin. Hide Caption 6 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A migrant shaves while cleaning crews continue demolition of the Jungle on October 27 Hide Caption 7 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A group of migrants who slept outside an aid station near the Jungle wait to be assigned relocation to processing centers across France on October 27. Hide Caption 8 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Two migrants rest near the Jungle site on October 27. Long lines for processing have been cited as the reason some didn't manage to register earlier in the week. Hide Caption 9 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Smoke rises from multiple fires blazing in the camp on Wednesday, October 26, as French authorities work to demolish the settlement and evacuate its residents to reception centers around France. Hide Caption 10 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A French fireman attempts to extinguish a blaze in the Calais Jungle on October 26. Hide Caption 11 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Remaining migrants watch fires burn across the Jungle on October 26. Migrants set fire to structures along the camp's main street. Hide Caption 12 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' The remains of makeshift structures smolder from fires that broke out overnight in parts of the camp on October 26. Hide Caption 13 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A man looks skyward as he stands beside the burned remnants of his tent in the Jungle on October 26. Hide Caption 14 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A migrant walks past a burning shack that was set on fire, as a demolition crew began tearing structures down on Tuesday, October 25. Hide Caption 15 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Women and children protest their case to the UK government from the Jungle, as authorities continue the destruction of the camp on October 26. Hide Caption 16 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' French authorities stand guard after migrants set fire to a shelter during the dismantling of the Calais "Jungle" camp on October 25. Hide Caption 17 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Workers begin demolishing shelters in the camp on October 25. Hide Caption 18 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A volunteer helps a man carry his luggage away from the camp on October 25. Hide Caption 19 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' French demolition teams work to dismantle the camp on October 25. Hide Caption 20 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A police officer guards demolition crews as they work to dismantle the site on October 25. Hide Caption 21 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A man passes a camp structure on fire on October 25. Hide Caption 22 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A firefighter extinguishes a fire set to migrants' tents during the mass evacuation. Hide Caption 23 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Women arrive at a meeting point determined by authorities managing the evacuation of the camp. Hide Caption 24 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants' belongings are trucked out of the "Jungle" on October 25. Hide Caption 25 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Sudanese migrants wait in line to board buses that will take them to relocation centers across France. Hide Caption 26 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' People walk through the camp on October 25. Hide Caption 27 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A migrant sets fire to a portable toilet inside the camp on Monday, October 24. Hide Caption 28 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Police try to maintain order as migrants waiting to be processed wait in crowded lines on October 24. Hide Caption 29 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants leave their makeshift homes on October 24. Hide Caption 30 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants register with French authorities on October 24 before boarding buses that will transport them to shelters across France. Hide Caption 31 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants board buses that will transport them to shelters around France on October 24. Those applying for asylum will be offered temporary accommodation in a shelter while their claim is processed. Hide Caption 32 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Residents of the camp hug before departing the "Jungle" on October 24. Hide Caption 33 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Men, women and children leave the camp during the first day of the planned eviction on October 24. Hide Caption 34 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Riot police stand off with some of the camp's residents the night before the eviction was set to take place. Hide Caption 35 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' French police fire tear gas after refugees reportedly threw rocks at police vans near the camp on Saturday, October 22. Hide Caption 36 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A view of the migrant camp in Calais on Wednesday, October 12. Hide Caption 37 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Refugees in Calais claimed their rights to pass to Great Britain but were pushed back by tear gas and flash grenades on Saturday, October 1. Hide Caption 38 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants walk past security fencing on Tuesday, September 6. Hide Caption 39 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' French business owners and local residents block the main road into the Port of Calais as they protest "The Jungle" on Monday, September 5. Hide Caption 40 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' This aerial view taken Tuesday, August 16, shows the tents and shipping containers housing migrants in "The Jungle." Hide Caption 41 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A French riot policeman stands near graffiti during the dismantling of the southern part of "The Jungle" migrant camp on Thursday, March 10. The graffiti reads "London calling," a reference to how the camp has become notorious for migrants and refugees trying to enter the UK illegally. Hide Caption 42 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A man sews the lips of an Iranian migrant at the camp on Thursday, March 3. Journalists said at least nine Iranians stitched their mouths shut and went on a hunger strike to protest the camp's dismantling. Hide Caption 43 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants stand next to a burning shack in the camp on Tuesday, March 1. Hide Caption 44 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A migrant makes a phone call near "The Jungle" on March 1. Hide Caption 45 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A woman fights with a police officer as she is removed from the top of a hut on March 1. Police and demolition teams were starting to dismantle makeshift shelters and relocating people to accommodations nearby. Hide Caption 46 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants demonstrate on Monday, February 29. Hide Caption 47 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Riot police spray water on migrants to disperse them during the dismantling of half of "The Jungle" on February 29. Hide Caption 48 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A migrant flies a kite on Friday, February 19. Hide Caption 49 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants walk past housing containers in "The Jungle" on Tuesday, February 16. Hide Caption 50 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Two young boys walk in the mud inside "The Jungle" in December 2015. Hide Caption 51 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A man is seen among tents in "The Jungle" in October 2015. Hide Caption 52 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' French police oversee the removal of tents in September 2015. Hide Caption 53 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Afghan and Pakistani migrants eat lunch in the migrant camp in August 2015. Hide Caption 54 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants walk along the railway track leading to the Eurotunnel in Calais in August 2015. Migrants attempt to enter the UK illegally by stowing away on trucks, ferries, cars or trains. Hide Caption 55 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A migrant hides on the train tracks in the direction of the Eurotunnel terminal in August 2015. Hide Caption 56 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' The home of Sami, a refugee living in the "The Jungle," is pictured in August 2015. Sami, who has lived in the camp for two months, said: "We made this house from blankets and wood and then covered it in plastic to keep the rain out. It rains often in France. I think it will rain often when I am in England, too." Hide Caption 57 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Several migrants successfully cross the Eurotunnel terminal in July 2015 as they try to reach a shuttle to the UK. Hide Caption 58 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Displaced from "The Jungle" camp, Afghan migrants congregate in Calais' harbor in September 2009. Hide Caption 59 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A digger lifts a migrant's makeshift tent during a destruction operation in September 2009. Hide Caption 60 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' An aerial view of the camp in September 2009. Hide Caption 61 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants from Afghanistan look at a ferry boat in Calais in September 2009. Hide Caption 62 of 63 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants jump onto the back of a UK-bound truck in March 2006. Hide Caption 63 of 63

French officials said up to 7,000 people were living at the camp Monday before evacuations began. However, NGOs told CNN the figure was closer to 10,000.

In a statement Wednesday, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said that 5,596 migrants in total had been taken elsewhere since the operation to dismantle the camp began, including 234 unaccompanied children sent to the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, he said, 1,215 adults had left the camp on board 32 buses, bound for centers across 11 regions, while 133 children had been directed to provisional shelters.