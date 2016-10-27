Breaking News

Calais 'Jungle': Aid groups warn of children with nowhere to go

By Saskya Vandoorne, Bryony Jones and Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 7:40 AM ET, Thu October 27, 2016

homes torched calais refugee camp dnt bell wrn_00000608

Story highlights

  • Aid workers say unaccompanied children's lives are being put at risk
  • Calais authorities say shelter has been found for 6,000 migrants; camp is being cleaned up

Calais, France (CNN)Aid groups raised serious concerns Thursday over the plight of unaccompanied children left without shelter overnight at a migrant camp in Calais that French authorities have declared closed.

Officials have processed and found shelter for about 6,000 migrants, Calais authorities told CNN Thursday. They had vowed to resettle all of the migrants from the camp, known as "The Jungle," before nightfall so that bulldozers could raze the settlement.
    But about 1,200 migrant children remained at the site, where fires blazed Wednesday, as they awaited processing.
    "This really is the end of the Jungle ... Our mission is accomplished and it is now time for the migrants to start a new chapter as they begin a new life," Calais prefect Fabienne Buccio said Wednesday.
    She had earlier vowed that the camp would shut down that night "no matter what."
    But aid groups say many children were left with nowhere to go overnight.
    Muhammad, a 16-year-old Egyptian, crouches on the ground where he slept with other unregistered children.
    Muhammad, a 16-year-old Egyptian, crouches on the ground where he slept with other unregistered children.
    Muhammad, a 16-year-old Egyptian migrant, told CNN he had slept rough because he wasn't registered by the authorities, a process that would have allowed him to sleep inside shipping containers at the site.
    He said he had slept on the ground just in front of the containers, with some 20 to 30 other minors.

    'Endangering their lives'

    Gloria Micallef, of the NGO Care4Calais, told CNN Thursday morning that some children had stayed in some of The Jungle's remaining structures overnight but others had slept on a pile of rubbish, too scared of the fires to sleep in a confined space.
    They ranged in age from 13 to 17 years, she said.
    Migrants torch huts in Calais camp

    "These children have escaped from terrible situations and they've come to Europe with the hopes of having a better life, and yet we are endangering their lives once again," she said.
    French immigration officials have been carrying out the registration process but aid workers have criticized a lack of organization.
    Micallef said that at 1 p.m. Wednesday police had turned children away back into The Jungle, saying there was no more space.
    "We were hoping that this morning we could get the children registered but apparently there is no registration for children right now," Micallef said. "We're told to leave the children in front of the containers."
    How failure after failure let down refugees in the Calais &#39;Jungle&#39;
    Calais 'Jungle': The refugees in it have been badly let down
    Asked Thursday about reports that migrants, in particular young people, were still sleeping rough in The Jungle, the Calais prefecture's office said these were migrants who had only arrived in the area Wednesday and so were not included in the original resettlement plan.
    As for claims of unaccompanied minors still seeking shelter in the Jungle, the prefecture's office told CNN that these young people had refused to get on a bus to a nearby shelter.
    "Right now we are cleaning up the camp and by Monday The Jungle of Calais will no longer exist. We have fulfilled our mission. The operation is finished," the prefecture's office said.

    Diggers clear site

    The minors are being interviewed by French and British authorities to determine if they should be rehomed in the UK, under an agreement offering refuge to children and vulnerable young people.
    Dorothy Sang, a Save the Children representative at the Calais camp, said it was still not clear Thursday morning where those unaccompanied children who had not been registered were supposed to go.
    Diggers are moving in, Sang said on Twitter, with nowhere safe for the children to take shelter.
    A CNN team at The Jungle on Thursday morning also said serious demolition was underway, with three diggers visible alongside a dozen men in hard hats and orange jumpsuits.
    However, police had secured the perimeter of the site, preventing the team from getting access to see who remained there.

    Calais mayor blames UK policy failures

    Migrants have long refused to leave the camp, which sits some 30 miles across the English Channel from Britain, one of the more desirable destinations for refugees in the region.
    The UK government has committed to take unaccompanied children from The Jungle who have family ties in Britain, as well as considering the cases of other unaccompanied minors without family connections.
    A French fireman attempts to extinguish a blaze in the Calais "Jungle" on Wednesday, October 26. French authorities have given thousands of people living in the infamous migrant camp two options: seek asylum in France or return to your country of origin.
    A French fireman attempts to extinguish a blaze in the Calais "Jungle" on Wednesday, October 26. French authorities have given thousands of people living in the infamous migrant camp two options: seek asylum in France or return to your country of origin.
    Smoke rises from multiple fires blazing in the camp on October 26, as French authorities work to demolish the settlement and evacuate its residents to reception centers around France.
    Smoke rises from multiple fires blazing in the camp on October 26, as French authorities work to demolish the settlement and evacuate its residents to reception centers around France.
    Remaining migrants watch fires burn across the Jungle on October 26. Migrants set fire to structures along the camp's main street.
    Remaining migrants watch fires burn across the Jungle on October 26. Migrants set fire to structures along the camp's main street.
    A man looks skyward as he stands beside the burned remnants of his tent in the Jungle on October 26.
    A man looks skyward as he stands beside the burned remnants of his tent in the Jungle on October 26.
    A migrant walks past a burning shack that was set on fire, as a demolition crew began tearing structures down on Tuesday, October 25.
    A migrant walks past a burning shack that was set on fire, as a demolition crew began tearing structures down on Tuesday, October 25.
    French authorities stand guard after migrants set fire to a shelter during the dismantling of the Calais "Jungle" camp on October 25.
    French authorities stand guard after migrants set fire to a shelter during the dismantling of the Calais "Jungle" camp on October 25.
    Workers begin demolishing shelters in the camp on October 25.
    Workers begin demolishing shelters in the camp on October 25.
    A volunteer helps a man carry his luggage away from the camp on October 25.
    A volunteer helps a man carry his luggage away from the camp on October 25.
    French demolition teams work to dismantle the camp on October 25.
    French demolition teams work to dismantle the camp on October 25.
    A police officer guards demolition crews as they work to dismantle the site on October 25.
    A police officer guards demolition crews as they work to dismantle the site on October 25.
    A man passes a camp structure on fire on October 25.
    A man passes a camp structure on fire on October 25.
    A firefighter extinguishes a fire set to migrants' tents during the mass evacuation.
    A firefighter extinguishes a fire set to migrants' tents during the mass evacuation.
    Women arrive at a meeting point determined by authorities managing the evacuation of the camp.
    Women arrive at a meeting point determined by authorities managing the evacuation of the camp.
    Migrants' belongings are trucked out of the "Jungle" on October 25.
    Migrants' belongings are trucked out of the "Jungle" on October 25.
    Sudanese migrants wait in line to board buses that will take them to relocation centers across France.
    Sudanese migrants wait in line to board buses that will take them to relocation centers across France.
    People walk through the camp on October 25.
    People walk through the camp on October 25.
    A migrant sets fire to a portable toilet inside the camp on Monday, October 24.
    A migrant sets fire to a portable toilet inside the camp on Monday, October 24.
    Police try to maintain order as migrants waiting to be processed wait in crowded lines on October 24.
    Police try to maintain order as migrants waiting to be processed wait in crowded lines on October 24.
    Migrants leave their makeshift homes on October 24.
    Migrants leave their makeshift homes on October 24.
    Migrants register with French authorities on October 24 before boarding buses that will transport them to shelters across France.
    Migrants register with French authorities on October 24 before boarding buses that will transport them to shelters across France.
    Migrants board buses that will transport them to shelters around France on October 24. Those applying for asylum will be offered temporary accommodation in a shelter while their claim is processed.
    Migrants board buses that will transport them to shelters around France on October 24. Those applying for asylum will be offered temporary accommodation in a shelter while their claim is processed.
    Residents of the camp hug before departing the "Jungle" on October 24.
    Residents of the camp hug before departing the "Jungle" on October 24.
    Men, women and children leave the camp during the first day of the planned eviction on October 24.
    Men, women and children leave the camp during the first day of the planned eviction on October 24.
    Riot police stand off with some of the camp's residents the night before the eviction was set to take place.
    Riot police stand off with some of the camp's residents the night before the eviction was set to take place.
    French police fire tear gas after refugees reportedly threw rocks at police vans near the camp on Saturday, October 22.
    French police fire tear gas after refugees reportedly threw rocks at police vans near the camp on Saturday, October 22.
    A view of the migrant camp in Calais on Wednesday, October 12.
    A view of the migrant camp in Calais on Wednesday, October 12.
    Refugees in Calais claimed their rights to pass to Great Britain but were pushed back by tear gas and flash grenades on Saturday, October 1.
    Refugees in Calais claimed their rights to pass to Great Britain but were pushed back by tear gas and flash grenades on Saturday, October 1.
    Migrants walk past security fencing on Tuesday, September 6.
    Migrants walk past security fencing on Tuesday, September 6.
    French business owners and local residents block the main road into the Port of Calais as they protest "The Jungle" on Monday, September 5.
    French business owners and local residents block the main road into the Port of Calais as they protest "The Jungle" on Monday, September 5.
    This aerial view taken Tuesday, August 16, shows the tents and shipping containers housing migrants in "The Jungle."
    This aerial view taken Tuesday, August 16, shows the tents and shipping containers housing migrants in "The Jungle."
    A French riot policeman stands near graffiti during the dismantling of the southern part of "The Jungle" migrant camp on Thursday, March 10. The graffiti reads "London calling," a reference to how the camp has become notorious for migrants and refugees trying to enter the UK illegally.
    A French riot policeman stands near graffiti during the dismantling of the southern part of "The Jungle" migrant camp on Thursday, March 10. The graffiti reads "London calling," a reference to how the camp has become notorious for migrants and refugees trying to enter the UK illegally.
    A man sews the lips of an Iranian migrant at the camp on Thursday, March 3. Journalists said at least nine Iranians stitched their mouths shut and went on a hunger strike to protest the camp's dismantling.
    A man sews the lips of an Iranian migrant at the camp on Thursday, March 3. Journalists said at least nine Iranians stitched their mouths shut and went on a hunger strike to protest the camp's dismantling.
    Migrants stand next to a burning shack in the camp on Tuesday, March 1.
    Migrants stand next to a burning shack in the camp on Tuesday, March 1.
    A migrant makes a phone call near "The Jungle" on March 1.
    A migrant makes a phone call near "The Jungle" on March 1.
    A woman fights with a police officer as she is removed from the top of a hut on March 1. Police and demolition teams were starting to dismantle makeshift shelters and relocating people to accommodations nearby.
    A woman fights with a police officer as she is removed from the top of a hut on March 1. Police and demolition teams were starting to dismantle makeshift shelters and relocating people to accommodations nearby.
    Migrants demonstrate on Monday, February 29.
    Migrants demonstrate on Monday, February 29.
    Riot police spray water on migrants to disperse them during the dismantling of half of "The Jungle" on February 29.
    Riot police spray water on migrants to disperse them during the dismantling of half of "The Jungle" on February 29.
    A migrant flies a kite on Friday, February 19.
    A migrant flies a kite on Friday, February 19.
    Migrants walk past housing containers in "The Jungle"
    Migrants walk past housing containers in "The Jungle" on Tuesday, February 16.
    Two young boys walk in the mud inside &quot;The Jungle&quot; in December 2015.
    Two young boys walk in the mud inside "The Jungle" in December 2015.
    A man is seen among tents in &quot;The Jungle&quot; in October 2015.
    A man is seen among tents in "The Jungle" in October 2015.
    French police oversee the removal of tents in September 2015.
    French police oversee the removal of tents in September 2015.
    Afghan and Pakistani migrants eat lunch in the migrant camp in August 2015.
    Afghan and Pakistani migrants eat lunch in the migrant camp in August 2015.
    Migrants walk along the railway track leading to the Eurotunnel in Calais in August 2015. Migrants attempt to enter the UK illegally by stowing away on trucks, ferries, cars or trains.
    Migrants walk along the railway track leading to the Eurotunnel in Calais in August 2015. Migrants attempt to enter the UK illegally by stowing away on trucks, ferries, cars or trains.
    A migrant hides on the train tracks in the direction of the Eurotunnel terminal in August 2015.
    A migrant hides on the train tracks in the direction of the Eurotunnel terminal in August 2015.
    The home of Sami, a refugee living in the &quot;The Jungle,&quot; is pictured in August 2015. Sami, who has lived in the camp for two months, said: &quot;We made this house from blankets and wood and then covered it in plastic to keep the rain out. It rains often in France. I think it will rain often when I am in England, too.&quot;
    The home of Sami, a refugee living in the "The Jungle," is pictured in August 2015. Sami, who has lived in the camp for two months, said: "We made this house from blankets and wood and then covered it in plastic to keep the rain out. It rains often in France. I think it will rain often when I am in England, too."
    Several migrants successfully cross the Eurotunnel terminal in July 2015 as they try to reach a shuttle to the UK.
    Several migrants successfully cross the Eurotunnel terminal in July 2015 as they try to reach a shuttle to the UK.
    Displaced from &quot;The Jungle&quot; camp, Afghan migrants congregate in Calais&#39; harbor in September 2009.
    Displaced from "The Jungle" camp, Afghan migrants congregate in Calais' harbor in September 2009.
    A digger lifts a migrant&#39;s makeshift tent during a destruction operation in September 2009.
    A digger lifts a migrant's makeshift tent during a destruction operation in September 2009.
    An aerial view of the camp in September 2009.
    An aerial view of the camp in September 2009.
    Migrants from Afghanistan look at a ferry boat in Calais in September 2009.
    Migrants from Afghanistan look at a ferry boat in Calais in September 2009.
    Migrants jump onto the back of a UK-bound truck in March 2006.
    Migrants jump onto the back of a UK-bound truck in March 2006.
    French officials said up to 7,000 people were living at the camp on Monday before evacuations began. However, NGOs told CNN the figure was closer to 10,000.
    In a statement Wednesday, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said that 5,596 migrants in total had been taken elsewhere since the operation to dismantle the camp began, including 234 unaccompanied children sent to the United Kingdom.
    On Wednesday, he said, 1,215 adults had left the camp on board 32 buses, bound for centers across 11 regions, while 133 children had been directed to provisional shelters.and work in Britain."

    CNN's Saskya Vandoorne and Bryony Jones reported from Calais and Laura Smith-Spark wrote from London. CNN's Camille Verdier, Sebastian Shukla, Simon Cullen and Max Blau contributed to this report.