'The Crown': A first look at the connection between Queen Elizabeth and Churchill

(CNN) Secrets, lies and Prime Minister Winston Churchill's struggle to keep his job. That's what Netflix's upcoming original series, "The Crown," will explore when it premieres November 4.

In a never before seen featurette from the series, viewers witness the dynamic between Queen Elizabeth II (Clarie Foy) and Churchill (John Lithgow) during his second stint as prime minister.

"Many have questioned whether I still have something to offer," Churchill says to Queen Elizabeth. "The answer is I have. Which is to leave in place a sovereign equipped for her duty."

Netflix reportedly spent upwards of $100 million on the 10-episode royal drama. And Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos is banking on the idea that viewers will think that was money well spent.

