Nigel Barker on Instagram: 'People write, 'Hashtag no filter.' I'm like, 'Hashtag BS'

(CNN) Nigel Barker knows a thing or two about taking pictures. Now he's spilling his secrets about how to take the perfect photo -- and boost your social media following too.

Barker, a fashion photographer who rose to fame as a judge on "America's Next Top Model" for 17 seasons, told CNN that when it comes to Instagram there are three key factors to consider before posting a photo. The first is timing.

"Start to have a look at where [your followers] are," Barker said. "If they're in Asia, then you realize they're asleep if you post midday in New York. If you post at certain times, it's going to work better. The average person in the United States, if you post at say, 8:00, 9:00 at night, they're checking their Instagram before they go to bed. They finished work, they've got time. Lunch break is another good time ... Use the logic behind when to post."

Barker, who has more than 200,000 Instagram followers, said his next key piece of advice is to think twice before using a filter.

"If you apply a filter that is a retouching filter that totally morphs the way you look, I say that's not a good idea. However, we all do retouch ourselves constantly. Think about it, hair and makeup. We don't wake up in the morning looking the way we do ... People write, 'Hashtag no filter.' I'm like, 'Hashtag BS' because [the] reality is that we're all retouching ourselves, dressing in a certain way."

