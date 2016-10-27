Breaking News

Michael Phelps secretly got married

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:39 PM ET, Thu October 27, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A marriage certificate dated June 13, 2016, confirms that Olympian Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson did the deed in Paradise Valley, Arizona, without telling anyone. The pair are the parents of infant son Boomer.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
A marriage certificate dated June 13, 2016, confirms that Olympian Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson did the deed in Paradise Valley, Arizona, without telling anyone. The pair are the parents of infant son Boomer.
Hide Caption
1 of 38
&quot;Shark Tank&quot; star Robert Herjavec married his former &quot;Dancing With The Stars&quot; partner, Kym Johnson, 39, on July 31 in Los Angeles.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
"Shark Tank" star Robert Herjavec married his former "Dancing With The Stars" partner, Kym Johnson, 39, on July 31 in Los Angeles.
Hide Caption
2 of 38
&quot;Cosby Show&quot; actress Keshia Knight Pulliam wed former NFL player Ed Hartwell, she revealed on January 22 in an &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BA2Wl6KSRh2/?taken-by=keshiaknightpulliam&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Instagram post &lt;/a&gt;featuring a photo of the newlyweds locking lips. The news comes just a few weeks after Pulliam let slip in another post that the pair were engaged.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
"Cosby Show" actress Keshia Knight Pulliam wed former NFL player Ed Hartwell, she revealed on January 22 in an Instagram post featuring a photo of the newlyweds locking lips. The news comes just a few weeks after Pulliam let slip in another post that the pair were engaged.
Hide Caption
3 of 38
Actress Bridget Moynahan revealed&lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/p/89YQFiM7yC/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; on her Instagram account&lt;/a&gt; that she married businessman Andrew Frankel in October 2015.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
Actress Bridget Moynahan revealed on her Instagram account that she married businessman Andrew Frankel in October 2015.
Hide Caption
4 of 38
Tracy Morgan and Meghan Wollover married in a moving ceremony on Sunday, August 23, according to People. The couple are the parents of a 2-year-old daughter, Maven.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
Tracy Morgan and Meghan Wollover married in a moving ceremony on Sunday, August 23, according to People. The couple are the parents of a 2-year-old daughter, Maven.
Hide Caption
5 of 38
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at home on Wednesday, August 5, sources told People magazine.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at home on Wednesday, August 5, sources told People magazine.
Hide Caption
6 of 38
&quot;American Idol&quot; season 3 winner Fantasia Barrino announced July 19 that she married fiance Kendall Taylor. The singer posted photos of their yacht wedding &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/p/5V5zowtT53/?taken-by=tasiasword&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;on her Instagram account, &lt;/a&gt;surprising fans who thought the couple was already married.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
"American Idol" season 3 winner Fantasia Barrino announced July 19 that she married fiance Kendall Taylor. The singer posted photos of their yacht wedding on her Instagram account, surprising fans who thought the couple was already married.
Hide Caption
7 of 38
Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/05/us/billy-joel-marries-girlfriend-alexis-roderick/index.html&quot;&gt;got married during a July Fourth party&lt;/a&gt; at Joel&#39;s Long Island estate. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a longtime friend, presided over the ceremony. It&#39;s the fourth marriage for Joel, 66. One of his ex-wives, Christie Brinkley, even posted online wishing congratulations to Joel and Roderick, 34.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick got married during a July Fourth party at Joel's Long Island estate. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a longtime friend, presided over the ceremony. It's the fourth marriage for Joel, 66. One of his ex-wives, Christie Brinkley, even posted online wishing congratulations to Joel and Roderick, 34.
Hide Caption
8 of 38
Entertainer Vanessa L. Williams married fiance Jim Skrip on July 4 in Buffalo, New York, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/article/vanessa-williams-married&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to People magazine.&lt;/a&gt; The singer and &quot;Ugly Betty&quot; star announced her engagement in September on &quot;The Queen Latifah Show.&quot;
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
Entertainer Vanessa L. Williams married fiance Jim Skrip on July 4 in Buffalo, New York, according to People magazine. The singer and "Ugly Betty" star announced her engagement in September on "The Queen Latifah Show."
Hide Caption
9 of 38
We knew actor Benedict Cumberbatch was engaged to theater director Sophie Hunter, but their Valentine&#39;s Day wedding sneaked up on us with little fanfare. The couple wed in a small ceremony on the Isle of Wight &quot;surrounded by their close friends and family,&quot; Cumberbatch&#39;s publicist, Karon Maskill, said. &quot;It was a magical day.&quot;
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
We knew actor Benedict Cumberbatch was engaged to theater director Sophie Hunter, but their Valentine's Day wedding sneaked up on us with little fanfare. The couple wed in a small ceremony on the Isle of Wight "surrounded by their close friends and family," Cumberbatch's publicist, Karon Maskill, said. "It was a magical day."
Hide Caption
10 of 38
Actor and comedian Stephen Fry married fiance Elliot Spencer on January 17. Fry &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/stephenfry/status/556537953812774912&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;shared a picture on Twitter&lt;/a&gt; of the couple with an Oscar Wilde doll witnessing their vows. Fry &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/06/intl_entertainment/uk-actor-stephen-fry/index.html&quot;&gt;announced the engagement&lt;/a&gt; January 6.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
Actor and comedian Stephen Fry married fiance Elliot Spencer on January 17. Fry shared a picture on Twitter of the couple with an Oscar Wilde doll witnessing their vows. Fry announced the engagement January 6.
Hide Caption
11 of 38
Ludacris didn&#39;t waste much time marrying his fiancee, Eudoxie. He proposed to her on December 26 and apparently married her before 2014 was out.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
Ludacris didn't waste much time marrying his fiancee, Eudoxie. He proposed to her on December 26 and apparently married her before 2014 was out.
Hide Caption
12 of 38
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden wasted no time heading down the aisle. The couple, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/nicole-richie-talks-cameron-diaz-and-benji-madden-is-happy-for-them-201497&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;who were reportedly set up&lt;/a&gt; by Madden&#39;s sister-in-law, Nicole Richie, began dating in May and were engaged around the holidays. By January 5, they were tying the knot in a small wedding at their home in Los Angeles, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/article/cameron-diaz-marries-benji-madden&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;reports People magazine. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden wasted no time heading down the aisle. The couple, who were reportedly set up by Madden's sister-in-law, Nicole Richie, began dating in May and were engaged around the holidays. By January 5, they were tying the knot in a small wedding at their home in Los Angeles, reports People magazine.
Hide Caption
13 of 38
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and girlfriend Tasha McCauley, here in NYC in August, married in a quiet ceremony at their home on Saturday, December 20. The &quot;Don Jon&quot; star, 33, is known for keeping his private life quiet. Tasha is the CEO of Fellow Robots, a NASA-based robotics company.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and girlfriend Tasha McCauley, here in NYC in August, married in a quiet ceremony at their home on Saturday, December 20. The "Don Jon" star, 33, is known for keeping his private life quiet. Tasha is the CEO of Fellow Robots, a NASA-based robotics company.
Hide Caption
14 of 38
Scarlett Johansson and French journalist Romain Dauriac were married for more than a month before the rest of the world caught on. According to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.gossipcop.com/scarlett-johansson-married-romain-dauriac-montana-wedding-secret/?utm_source=huffingtonpost.com&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=pubexchange_article&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Gossip Cop&lt;/a&gt;, the couple set off for Philipsburg, Montana, to tie the knot in secret on October 1.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
Scarlett Johansson and French journalist Romain Dauriac were married for more than a month before the rest of the world caught on. According to Gossip Cop, the couple set off for Philipsburg, Montana, to tie the knot in secret on October 1.
Hide Caption
15 of 38
When &quot;High School Musical&quot; star Ashley Tisdale married musician Christopher French on September 8, she reportedly had a plan in place to keep the ceremony private.&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.eonline.com/news/577514/ashley-tisdale-and-christopher-french-couldn-t-have-looked-happier-wedding-details-and-a-new-pic-of-the-bridal-party&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; According to E!&lt;/a&gt;, the couple had guests arrive at a different location before shuttling them over to the wedding&#39;s private venue.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
When "High School Musical" star Ashley Tisdale married musician Christopher French on September 8, she reportedly had a plan in place to keep the ceremony private. According to E!, the couple had guests arrive at a different location before shuttling them over to the wedding's private venue.
Hide Caption
16 of 38
After a 10-year relationship and two kids together, David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris finally tied the knot in Italy the weekend of September 5 without a peep of advance notice.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
After a 10-year relationship and two kids together, David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris finally tied the knot in Italy the weekend of September 5 without a peep of advance notice.
Hide Caption
17 of 38
The same weekend that Harris and Burtka married, TV star Fran Drescher was quietly marrying Shiva Ayyadurai at their home. Drescher met Ayyadurai, who developed an email program when he was a teenager, just over a year ago. She shared the surprise marital update on Twitter on September 7.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
The same weekend that Harris and Burtka married, TV star Fran Drescher was quietly marrying Shiva Ayyadurai at their home. Drescher met Ayyadurai, who developed an email program when he was a teenager, just over a year ago. She shared the surprise marital update on Twitter on September 7.
Hide Caption
18 of 38
Despite being one of the most closely watched couples in the world, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie managed to get married in complete privacy. Their French wedding on August 23 was so secretive, it took five days for the rest of the world to hear about it.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
Despite being one of the most closely watched couples in the world, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie managed to get married in complete privacy. Their French wedding on August 23 was so secretive, it took five days for the rest of the world to hear about it.
Hide Caption
19 of 38
Beyonce and Jay Z are professionals in every sense of the word, especially when it comes to keeping their private life hidden. The couple dated for six years before secretly marrying in New York on April 4, 2008. They were so insistent on keeping it just between them that Jay Z &lt;a href=&quot;www.people.com/people/archive/article/0,,20196215,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pretended not to know what a reporter was talking about&lt;/a&gt; three days after tying the knot.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
Beyonce and Jay Z are professionals in every sense of the word, especially when it comes to keeping their private life hidden. The couple dated for six years before secretly marrying in New York on April 4, 2008. They were so insistent on keeping it just between them that Jay Z pretended not to know what a reporter was talking about three days after tying the knot.
Hide Caption
20 of 38
Good luck guessing what Natalie Portman is going to do next. The star isn&#39;t known for sharing much about her private life, but when she does she drops some doozies. In December 2010, the actress caught fans off guard with her &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2010/12/27/natalie-portman-is-pregnant-and-engaged/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;out-of-the-blue engagement to French dancer&lt;/a&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2012/08/07/natalie-portmans-wedding-vegan/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Benjamin Millepied&lt;/a&gt;, which was announced at the same time as her first pregnancy.&lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2010/12/27/natalie-portman-is-pregnant-and-engaged/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; &lt;/a&gt;Portman keeps her personal life so hush-hush that onlookers thought she and Millepied had wed months before they actually tied the knot in August 2012.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
Good luck guessing what Natalie Portman is going to do next. The star isn't known for sharing much about her private life, but when she does she drops some doozies. In December 2010, the actress caught fans off guard with her out-of-the-blue engagement to French dancer Benjamin Millepied, which was announced at the same time as her first pregnancy. Portman keeps her personal life so hush-hush that onlookers thought she and Millepied had wed months before they actually tied the knot in August 2012.
Hide Caption
21 of 38
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner declined to officially announce their engagement in April 2005, and they were just as elusive with their secret island wedding that June.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner declined to officially announce their engagement in April 2005, and they were just as elusive with their secret island wedding that June.
Hide Caption
22 of 38
Janet Jackson just isn&#39;t one to marry and tell. The pop superstar wed Rene Elizondo, Jr. in 1991, but no one knew about it until Elizondo filed for divorce around 2000. Jackson&#39;s so good at keeping secrets that &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/02/25/janet-jackson-wissam-al-mana-are-married/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;she pulled off another hush-hush wedding&lt;/a&gt; in 2012, when she married Wissam Al Mana in a &quot;quiet, private, and beautiful ceremony.&quot;
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
Janet Jackson just isn't one to marry and tell. The pop superstar wed Rene Elizondo, Jr. in 1991, but no one knew about it until Elizondo filed for divorce around 2000. Jackson's so good at keeping secrets that she pulled off another hush-hush wedding in 2012, when she married Wissam Al Mana in a "quiet, private, and beautiful ceremony."
Hide Caption
23 of 38
Cutting down on the number of attendees is one way to keep your matrimony on the DL. In 2006, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher swapped vows in Paris in front of just six wedding guests.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
Cutting down on the number of attendees is one way to keep your matrimony on the DL. In 2006, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher swapped vows in Paris in front of just six wedding guests.
Hide Caption
24 of 38
Zoe Saldana appears to be the type who&#39;d rather show than tell. The actress and her artist husband, Marco Perego, were spotted wearing gold wedding bands in September 2013, which led to confirmation that the couple had actually married earlier that summer in front of a small gathering of family and friends. And with the couple now expecting their first child, Saldana stayed quiet until she confirmed her pregnancy by getting her husband&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/embed/2cfGEUd5BTU&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; to take the ALS bucket challenge for her. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
Zoe Saldana appears to be the type who'd rather show than tell. The actress and her artist husband, Marco Perego, were spotted wearing gold wedding bands in September 2013, which led to confirmation that the couple had actually married earlier that summer in front of a small gathering of family and friends. And with the couple now expecting their first child, Saldana stayed quiet until she confirmed her pregnancy by getting her husband to take the ALS bucket challenge for her.
Hide Caption
25 of 38
Like Saldana, Kerry Washington has been extremely reluctant to talk about her husband or her baby. There were multiple reports that the &quot;Scandal&quot; actress had wed football player Nnamdi Asomugha in June 2013 in Idaho, &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/07/04/kerry-washington-mum-on-marriage-reports/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;but the actress refused to say whether it happened or not&lt;/a&gt;. She played it similarly close to the vest when she became very evidently pregnant toward the end of 2013.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
Like Saldana, Kerry Washington has been extremely reluctant to talk about her husband or her baby. There were multiple reports that the "Scandal" actress had wed football player Nnamdi Asomugha in June 2013 in Idaho, but the actress refused to say whether it happened or not. She played it similarly close to the vest when she became very evidently pregnant toward the end of 2013.
Hide Caption
26 of 38
In 2012, we knew that Ryan Reynolds was romantically linked to &quot;Gossip Girl&quot; actress Blake Lively, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/video/data/2.0/video/bestoftv/2012/09/10/sbt-surprises-blake-lively-ryan-reynolds.hln.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;but no one saw their Southern wedding coming&lt;/a&gt;. That August, Lively and Reynolds secretly said &quot;I do&quot; in South Carolina. Even though the wedding had Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine performing, somehow the couple managed to keep the ceremony so under wraps, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.eonline.com/news/562823/blake-lively-s-wedding-dress-revealed-see-for-yourself-and-decide&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;we still don&#39;t know&lt;/a&gt; what the bride wore.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
In 2012, we knew that Ryan Reynolds was romantically linked to "Gossip Girl" actress Blake Lively, but no one saw their Southern wedding coming. That August, Lively and Reynolds secretly said "I do" in South Carolina. Even though the wedding had Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine performing, somehow the couple managed to keep the ceremony so under wraps, we still don't know what the bride wore.
Hide Caption
27 of 38
The courtship of &quot;Skyfall&quot; star Daniel Craig and actress Rachel Weisz is a little hazy. As far as the public knows, the former &quot;Dream House&quot; co-stars became romantically involved following Weisz&#39;s breakup with director Darren Aronofsky in November 2010. But before anyone could get a good sense of the newest Bond&#39;s new dating life, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/SHOWBIZ/Movies/06/26/craig.weisz.wed/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the couple quietly married in upstate New York in June 2011.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
The courtship of "Skyfall" star Daniel Craig and actress Rachel Weisz is a little hazy. As far as the public knows, the former "Dream House" co-stars became romantically involved following Weisz's breakup with director Darren Aronofsky in November 2010. But before anyone could get a good sense of the newest Bond's new dating life, the couple quietly married in upstate New York in June 2011.
Hide Caption
28 of 38
When Anne Hathaway wanted to create a low-key wedding, she made like Natalie Portman and headed for Big Sur in California. The Oscar winner didn&#39;t fully escape all eyes as she wed Adam Shulman in September 2012 -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2012/10/01/weekend-weddings-for-anne-hathaway-stanley-tucci-and-jared-followill/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;paparazzi caught the bride in her custom Valentino dress&lt;/a&gt; -- but at least the walkup to her private affair wasn&#39;t publicized.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
When Anne Hathaway wanted to create a low-key wedding, she made like Natalie Portman and headed for Big Sur in California. The Oscar winner didn't fully escape all eyes as she wed Adam Shulman in September 2012 -- paparazzi caught the bride in her custom Valentino dress -- but at least the walkup to her private affair wasn't publicized.
Hide Caption
29 of 38
When Britney Spears wants to get married, she doesn&#39;t hesitate. The singer first had a quickie wedding to childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas in January 2004. Then, after getting that 55-hour marriage annulled, she held a second surprise wedding in September 2004 to backup dancer Kevin Federline. Her secret there was the switcheroo: The ceremony was held a month prior to the date that was publicized.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
When Britney Spears wants to get married, she doesn't hesitate. The singer first had a quickie wedding to childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas in January 2004. Then, after getting that 55-hour marriage annulled, she held a second surprise wedding in September 2004 to backup dancer Kevin Federline. Her secret there was the switcheroo: The ceremony was held a month prior to the date that was publicized.
Hide Caption
30 of 38
In 2011, LeAnn Rimes played a Britney Spears card and tricked the media. While friends and family thought they were attending an engagement party for Rimes and actor Eddie Cibrian that April, they were actually attending their wedding.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
In 2011, LeAnn Rimes played a Britney Spears card and tricked the media. While friends and family thought they were attending an engagement party for Rimes and actor Eddie Cibrian that April, they were actually attending their wedding.
Hide Caption
31 of 38
It&#39;s hard to be inconspicuous when your husband-to-be&#39;s last name is Rocknroll, but Kate Winslet managed it anyway. After quietly getting engaged in the summer of 2012, Winslet and Ned Rocknroll had a super-private wedding in New York in early December -- and the rest of the world was none the wiser &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2012/12/27/kate-winslet-weds-ned-rocknroll/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;until the end of the month.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
It's hard to be inconspicuous when your husband-to-be's last name is Rocknroll, but Kate Winslet managed it anyway. After quietly getting engaged in the summer of 2012, Winslet and Ned Rocknroll had a super-private wedding in New York in early December -- and the rest of the world was none the wiser until the end of the month.
Hide Caption
32 of 38
Like Brangelina, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2012/08/23/dax-shepard-kristen-bell-well-get-married-when-our-gay-friends-can/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;declined to get married until their gay friends could legally wed, too&lt;/a&gt;. But &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/06/27/post-doma-wedding-bells-on-modern-family/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;once that was accomplished&lt;/a&gt;, Shepard and Bell didn&#39;t make a big deal out of their ceremony. In October 2013, they went over to the Beverly Hills County Clerk&#39;s Office and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.tmz.com/2013/10/17/dax-shepard-kristen-bell-married/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;had a &quot;no-frills&quot; ceremony&lt;/a&gt; that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/dax-shepard-marrying-kristen-bell-cost-142-was-worst-wedding-ever-20132910&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Shepard later said&lt;/a&gt; set them back just $142.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
Like Brangelina, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell declined to get married until their gay friends could legally wed, too. But once that was accomplished, Shepard and Bell didn't make a big deal out of their ceremony. In October 2013, they went over to the Beverly Hills County Clerk's Office and had a "no-frills" ceremony that Shepard later said set them back just $142.
Hide Caption
33 of 38
Former Destiny&#39;s Child star Kelly Rowland is just as secretive as her friend Beyonce. The singer kept her engagement to her manager, Tim Witherspoon, to herself for months before revealing the news in December 2013, and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.eonline.com/news/541887/kelly-rowland-marries-tim-witherspoon-see-pics-from-their-wedding&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was just as private&lt;/a&gt; when it came to their wedding in Costa Rica that May. The couple is &lt;a href=&quot;http://celebritybabies.people.com/2014/08/25/vmas-2014-kelly-rowland-pregnant-dress-kaufmanfranco/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;now expecting&lt;/a&gt; their first child.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
Former Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland is just as secretive as her friend Beyonce. The singer kept her engagement to her manager, Tim Witherspoon, to herself for months before revealing the news in December 2013, and was just as private when it came to their wedding in Costa Rica that May. The couple is now expecting their first child.
Hide Caption
34 of 38
The world knew that Halle Berry was planning to marry French actor Olivier Martinez &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2012/03/12/halle-berry-olivier-martinez-officially-engaged/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;as of March 2012&lt;/a&gt; -- when Martinez himself let the news slip -- but &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2012/04/17/halle-berry-on-engagement-never-say-never/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Berry didn&#39;t talk about it until weeks later&lt;/a&gt;. The couple&#39;s moves toward the altar were closely tracked, which meant that even though they didn&#39;t talk about it, we still knew they were &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/14/showbiz/halle-berry-marriage/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tying the knot in a private affair in France in July 2013.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
The world knew that Halle Berry was planning to marry French actor Olivier Martinez as of March 2012 -- when Martinez himself let the news slip -- but Berry didn't talk about it until weeks later. The couple's moves toward the altar were closely tracked, which meant that even though they didn't talk about it, we still knew they were tying the knot in a private affair in France in July 2013.
Hide Caption
35 of 38
At first, &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/08/22/kelly-clarkson-who-needs-a-wedding/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kelly Clarkson tried to trick us into believing&lt;/a&gt; that she and Brandon Blackstock wouldn&#39;t have a wedding, and instead would just elope. But in October 2013, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/21/showbiz/kelly-clarkson-wedding/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;she shared photos of herself and her new husband&lt;/a&gt; getting hitched at Blackberry Farms in Tennessee.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
At first, Kelly Clarkson tried to trick us into believing that she and Brandon Blackstock wouldn't have a wedding, and instead would just elope. But in October 2013, she shared photos of herself and her new husband getting hitched at Blackberry Farms in Tennessee.
Hide Caption
36 of 38
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren were so intent on keeping their marriage private that they did away with wedding guests altogether. The only other person present at the couple&#39;s uber-private ceremony at a Beverly Hills courthouse in May 2008 was the official who married them.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren were so intent on keeping their marriage private that they did away with wedding guests altogether. The only other person present at the couple's uber-private ceremony at a Beverly Hills courthouse in May 2008 was the official who married them.
Hide Caption
37 of 38
In December 2003, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/people/article/0,26334,627328,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;happily shared their baby news&lt;/a&gt;, but tried to keep their status as newlyweds a secret. It didn&#39;t quite work. While fans were anticipating the arrival of Paltrow and Martin&#39;s first child, the press sniffed out the news that the couple had gotten married in a surprise, secret ceremony two days after announcing they were expecting.
Photos: Surprise! We're married!
In December 2003, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin happily shared their baby news, but tried to keep their status as newlyweds a secret. It didn't quite work. While fans were anticipating the arrival of Paltrow and Martin's first child, the press sniffed out the news that the couple had gotten married in a surprise, secret ceremony two days after announcing they were expecting.
Hide Caption
38 of 38
Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnsonrobert herjavec kym johnsonkeishia knight pulliam married Bridget Moynahantracy morgan and meghan wolloverJennifer Aniston Justin Theroux Fantasia Barrino married Billy Joel Alexis Roderickwilliams skrip selfie 01cumberbatch sophie BAFTAstephen fry elliot spencer - RESTRICTEDludacris eudoxieENTt1 Cameron Diaz Benji Madden01 Joseph Gordon Levitt 010115 RESTRICTEDScarlett Johansson Romain Dauriac February 2014Ashley Tisdale Christopher French April 2013Neil Patrick Harris David Burtka June 2014Shiva Ayyadurai Fran Drescher June 201401 surprise celeb marriages RESTRICTED02 surprise celeb marriages 14 surprise celeb marriages 03 surprise celeb marriages 04 surprise celeb marriages RESTRICTED05 surprise celeb marriages 06 surprise celeb marriages 07 surprise celeb marriages 08 surprise celeb marriages 10 surprise celeb marriages 13 surprise celeb marriages 09 surprise celeb marriages12 surprise celeb marriages 15 surprise celeb marriages 16 surprise celeb marriages 20 surprise celeb marriages RESTRICTED17 surprise celeb marriages 11 surprise celeb marriages 18 surprise celeb marriages 19 surprise celeb marriages RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson got engaged in 2015
  • The couple secretly married in June in Arizona before Rio Games

(CNN)Here's one thing Michael Phelps did not Facebook Live.

The Olympic swimming champion and Nicole Johnson secretly married on June 13 in Paradise Valley, Arizona, according to a copy of their record of marriage.
    Phelps' friend and agent, Peter Carlisle, conducted the ceremony.
    The couple got engaged in February 2015. Johnson gave birth to their son, Boomer, in May.
    Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, fiancee welcome son
    Read More
    The pair are pretty active on social media, and Johnson may have hinted at the ceremony when she posted a family photo June 13 with the caption "Such a memorable night with my liil fambam. Boomer obviously didn't want to hold still."

    Such a memorable night with my lil fambam 😍💖 boomer obviously didn't want to hold still🙈

    A photo posted by Nicole Michele Johnson (@nicole.m.johnson) on

    Phelps talked a bit about their wedding plans in August after making history at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
    He said he was blessed to have Johnson, who is "really good" for him.
    "I really can't wait to get married," he told People magazine. "It will be a small destination wedding later this year. It's the next big milestone I'm looking forward to."
    CNN has reached out to a representative of Phelps for comment.

    CNN's Amanda Watts contributed to this report.