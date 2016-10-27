Breaking News

Meet Megan Fox's new baby

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 8:55 AM ET, Thu October 27, 2016

Actress Megan Fox shares a photo on Instagram of her and her new baby, Journey River Green.
  • Megan Fox's new son was born in August
  • Fans were shocked to learn she was having baby after reported split

(CNN)All together now: Awwwwww.

Actress Megan Fox has shared a picture of her and Brian Austin Green's new baby.
    Journey River Green was born in August and appears to share the same blue eyes as his mom.
    The "Transformer" star posted the caption-less selfie on Instagram of her and Journey in bed.
    Fox shocked fans in April when she debuted her baby bump after she and Green had filed for divorce months earlier.
    The pair have been quiet about the current status of their relationship.
    The couple, who have been together for more than a decade, are also the parents of Noah, 4, and Bodhi, 2.