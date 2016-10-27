Meet Megan Fox's new baby

Story highlights Megan Fox's new son was born in August

Fans were shocked to learn she was having baby after reported split

(CNN) All together now: Awwwwww.

Actress Megan Fox has shared a picture of her and Brian Austin Green's new baby.

Journey River Green was born in August and appears to share the same blue eyes as his mom.

The "Transformer" star posted the caption-less selfie on Instagram of her and Journey in bed.

A photo posted by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Oct 26, 2016 at 3:06pm PDT

