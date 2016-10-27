Meet Megan Fox's new baby

Story highlights
(CNN)All together now: Awwwwww.
Actress Megan Fox has shared a picture of her and Brian Austin Green's new baby.
Journey River Green was born in August and appears to share the same blue eyes as his mom.
The "Transformer" star posted the caption-less selfie on Instagram of her and Journey in bed.
Fox shocked fans in April when she debuted her baby bump after she and Green had filed for divorce months earlier.
The pair have been quiet about the current status of their relationship.
The couple, who have been together for more than a decade, are also the parents of Noah, 4, and Bodhi, 2.