Justin Timberlake addresses voting selfie

(CNN) Justin Timberlake still wants you to vote.

But maybe just don't document it?

The singer appeared Wednesday on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" and joked that "I went back home to Tennessee and voted, super quiet, and no one even knew."

"Get out and vote, but, don't take a picture of yourself in there," Timberlake said. "I had no idea! I was like, this is going to be great and inspire people to vote. Then it was like, womp womp womp."

Timberlake snapped a selfie while voting in Memphis, but taking photos or video inside polling stations is illegal in Tennessee.

