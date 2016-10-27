Viola Davis takes on poverty in hometown

Story highlights Davis was inspired by mother to fight poverty in hometown

Almost a third of Central Falls residents live below the poverty line

The Vaseline Healing Project provides medical kits to those in need

Central Falls, Rhode Island (CNN) You know her as the tough-as-nails defense attorney Analise Keating on the ABC series "How to Get Away with Murder." But in real life, actress Viola Davis fights for a different cause: ending poverty.

Davis knows all too well what it's like to live in poverty. "I grew up poor so there is a human face on it for me," she said.

"What people don't understand about poverty is that you just don't have access," Davis says.

That access to healthcare is something her mother, Mary Alice Davis, spent decades fighting for right in Central Falls.

Read More