'Good Girls Revolt' filters journalism, feminism through '60s prism

(CNN) "Good Girls Revolt" will draw inevitable comparisons to "Mad Men" -- opening as it does in 1969, looking back to provide perspective on where we are now. Rather quickly, though, this Amazon series stands firmly on its own, compensating for somewhat underdeveloped characters with fascinating takes on journalism and feminism during those years.

The 10-episode series was inspired by Lynn Povich's 2012 book "The Good Girls Revolt," which documented the 1970 gender-discrimination lawsuit filed against Newsweek by 46 female employees. While historical figures -- including writer-turned-filmmaker Nora Ephron (Grace Gummer) and then-ACLU lawyer Eleanor Holmes Norton (Joy Bryant) -- pass through the show's orbit, a disclaimer stresses that the story is fictionalized, set at a magazine known as News of the Week.

Ephron actually sets the plot in motion, joining the publication only to be informed that, as a woman, any serious journalistic ambitions must be put on hold.

"They're reporters. We're researchers," she's told of the male employees, while the women do the leg work, sequestered in a section of the office colorfully known as "the pit."

Ephron's chafing against that system inspires her coworkers, who not only become more conscious of the concrete ceiling but eventually learn of the disparity between their pay and that of the men. At the same time, they're caught up in the thrill of reporting at a moment of cultural upheaval, when the stories chased included deaths at the Altamont music festival and a faraway massacre called My Lai.

