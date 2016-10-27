Chinese 'hero' sailor goes missing attempting to break world record

Story highlights US Coast guard have found Guo's boat but no trace of its captain

Record-breaking sailor was a hero in China

(CNN) Chinese mariner Guo Chuan has gone missing on a solo trans-Pacific voyage that was set to break a world record.

Guo's support team said they not been in contact with him with him since 3 p.m. Tuesday Beijing time (3 a.m. ET).

His trimaran "Qingdao China," named after his home city in eastern China, was spotted 900 nautical miles off the west coast of Hawaii -- but Guo was nowhere to be found.

The US Coast Guard has sent out several rescue teams, including an aircraft and two ships, to search for him but has had no luck yet.

"Crew of USS Mankin Island has visited the boat but did not find Guo. They collected all Guo's belongings aboard for his family. They lowered the mainsail around 11.50 a.m.. Search and rescue is continuing on the sea, " the latest update said Thursday.

14:24:11 PDT (22:24:11 GMT) start solo nonstop trans-Pacific world record attempt pic.twitter.com/W8hQvc87zG — Chuan Guo (@ChuanGuo) October 19, 2016

