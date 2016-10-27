China: Japanese military jets using 'dangerous' tactics

Story highlights Japanese intercepts of Chinese planes almost double a year ago

China says Japanese tactics are putting its fliers at risk

(CNN) Japanese military aircraft are increasingly engaging in dangerous intercepts of Chinese planes, putting the safety of Chinese fliers at risk and damaging bilateral relations, China's Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Japan reported earlier this month that it has scrambled its warplanes 407 times between April 1 and September 30 in reaction to increased Chinese military flights near Japanese airspace.

That's almost double the number of intercepts Japan's Air Self Defense Force made on Chinese aircraft in the same period in 2015.

"Such high-frequency reconnaissance against China not only disturbs the routine training of the Chinese military but also undermines the security interests of China," Col. Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said at a briefing on Thursday.

The Chinese Air Force sent more than 40 aircraft to the West Pacific near the Japanese island of Okinawa in late September.

Wu said Japanese planes were using dangerous tactics during those intercepts.

