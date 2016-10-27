Dreamworld boss to donate bonus to ride accident victims' families

Story highlights Dreamworld parent company's CEO to donate bonus to those affected

New Zealander confirmed as fourth victim; her son survived

(CNN) The CEO of the company that owns the theme park where four people were killed Tuesday says she will donate her annual bonus to help those affected by the incident.

Deborah Thomas, CEO of Ardent Leisure, which owns the Dreamworld theme park in Queensland, Australia, said in a statement that she would donate her annual bonus of AUS $167,500 ($127,672) to the Red Cross to "support people affected by this tragic event."

She said that she has been "deeply affected and saddened by the tragic deaths," especially because of "the impact of this incident on their children and families."

Separately, Ardent Leisure said in a statement it would be "offering the victims' families support through the Queensland police liaison office and this includes financial support."

Six people were riding a "flume" on the park's Thunder River Rapids Ride when the incident happened. Their flume flipped after it came in contact with another carriage towards the end of the ride, tossing some of the passengers onto a conveyor belt, where they were caught in the machinery, police said.

