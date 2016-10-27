The creepy 'spirit photos' of William Hope
A man's face appears in a haze of drapery next to Will Thomas, a medium from Wales in the early 20th century. The photo was taken by William Hope, a paranormal investigator who was popular for his spirit photography in England. His photos of supposed ghosts were later proved to be fake -- the result of double- and triple-exposure techniques -- but he continued the practice until his death in 1933.
A cloaked face appears over a man's photograph. The man apparently identified it as an ex-colleague who had died 32 years earlier. Spirit photography was popular in the late 19th century and early 20th century. Many people were desperate to connect with lost loved ones, especially after World War I.
A man's face appears like an apparition over a clergyman's photo. These photos came from an album that was unearthed in a secondhand bookstore by a curator of England's National Media Museum.
A woman's face, draped in a transparent cloak, appears over a man and two boys.
Two faces -- one of an elderly woman and another much younger -- are seen on this photo of a man and two women.
A "mist" shows two faces -- a man and a girl -- in this group photo.
A young woman's face, draped in a cloak, seems to float above an older couple.
A woman's face is seen in a mist above two others.
A woman mourns for her husband as she and her son stand over him. A man's face is superimposed over her. The album noted that the family believed in life after death.
The face of a young woman appears over a woman on the right. One of the people in the photograph signed the plate for authentication.
A woman's face appears in "misty" drapes around a man. The man identified it as his deceased second wife.