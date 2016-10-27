Photos: The creepy 'spirit photos' of William Hope A man's face appears in a haze of drapery next to Will Thomas, a medium from Wales in the early 20th century. The photo was taken by William Hope, a paranormal investigator who was popular for his spirit photography in England. His photos of supposed ghosts were later proved to be fake -- the result of double- and triple-exposure techniques -- but he continued the practice until his death in 1933. Hide Caption 1 of 12

A cloaked face appears over a man's photograph. The man apparently identified it as an ex-colleague who had died 32 years earlier. Spirit photography was popular in the late 19th century and early 20th century. Many people were desperate to connect with lost loved ones, especially after World War I. Hide Caption 2 of 12

A man's face appears like an apparition over a clergyman's photo. These photos came from an album that was unearthed in a secondhand bookstore by a curator of England's National Media Museum. Hide Caption 3 of 12

A table is seemingly lifted by a ghostly arm during a seance. Harry Price, from the Society of Psychical Research, reported on Hope's deception in 1922. There was also an article in Scientific American magazine that year that called Hope "a common cheat who obtains money under false pretenses." Hide Caption 4 of 12

A woman's face, draped in a transparent cloak, appears over a man and two boys. Hide Caption 5 of 12

Two faces -- one of an elderly woman and another much younger -- are seen on this photo of a man and two women. Hide Caption 6 of 12

A "mist" shows two faces -- a man and a girl -- in this group photo. Hide Caption 7 of 12

A young woman's face, draped in a cloak, seems to float above an older couple. Hide Caption 8 of 12

A woman's face is seen in a mist above two others. Hide Caption 9 of 12

A woman mourns for her husband as she and her son stand over him. A man's face is superimposed over her. The album noted that the family believed in life after death. Hide Caption 10 of 12

The face of a young woman appears over a woman on the right. One of the people in the photograph signed the plate for authentication. Hide Caption 11 of 12