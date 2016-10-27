Man shot dead outside US embassy in Kenya

Nairobi (CNN) A man was shot dead outside the US embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, on Thursday.

The embassy confirmed a shooting incident had taken place outside its premises, adding that none of its staff members were involved. According to Reuters, Kenyan police said an officer shot the man dead after being attacked.

Photos circulating on social media showed what appeared to be the man, lying lifeless next to a pool of blood as a uniformed officer looks over him, taking notes.

Kenyan police did not immediately answer CNN calls.

The US embassy is located in Nairobi's Gigiri district among several other embassies and UN offices.

