Why are Kenya's churches and mosques turning yellow?

Story highlights Kenyan Christian and Muslim houses of worship are putting up a united front

Columbian-American artist Yazmany Arboleda and Kenyan Nabila Alibhai engineered the transformation

Inter-faith relations have been harmed in the wake of the Garissa attack and rise of Al-Shabaab

(CNN) From the crowded streets of the Kibera slum to the steamy Mombasa coast, a peculiar trend has emerged across Kenya.

Mosques are changing their traditional green facades, churches ditching their typical modest hues and are opting instead for a loud, unmistakable -- some may say ostentatious -- yellow.

The project, called Color in Faith , is an effort to bring together Kenya's religious communities and is spearheaded by Columbian-American artist Yazmany Arboleda and his Kenyan counterpart Nabila Alibhai.

Religious leaders say the yellow makeover serves as a symbol.

"For me, yellow is the color of the sun and the sun shines above everybody," said Bishop Rose Mungafu. Her church in Mombasa recently partnered with the local Muslim community to paint the church yellow.