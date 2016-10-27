Breaking News

Why are Kenya's churches and mosques turning yellow?

By Briana Duggan, CNN

Updated 4:59 AM ET, Thu October 27, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Churches and mosques across Kenya are being painted yellow in an effort to bring the country&#39;s religious communities together.
Photos: Coloring the Kenyan community together
Color in FaithChurches and mosques across Kenya are being painted yellow in an effort to bring the country's religious communities together.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
The yellow lick of paint serves as a striking symbol of unity and peace between Muslims and Christians.
Photos: Coloring the Kenyan community together
Color in FaithThe yellow lick of paint serves as a striking symbol of unity and peace between Muslims and Christians.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.colourinfaith.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Color in Faith&lt;/a&gt; project is spearheaded by Columbian-American artist Yazmany Arboleda and his Kenyan counterpart Nabila Alibhai.
Photos: Coloring the Kenyan community together
Color in FaithThe Color in Faith project is spearheaded by Columbian-American artist Yazmany Arboleda and his Kenyan counterpart Nabila Alibhai.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
In Kenya, recent acts of terror and fundamentalism justified on religious ground have significantly damaged the relationship between Christians and Muslims.
Photos: Coloring the Kenyan community together
Color in FaithIn Kenya, recent acts of terror and fundamentalism justified on religious ground have significantly damaged the relationship between Christians and Muslims.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
The project&#39;s main goal is to have people of all faiths working together in their holy spaces.
Photos: Coloring the Kenyan community together
Color in FaithThe project's main goal is to have people of all faiths working together in their holy spaces.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
&quot;I wanted to paint the mosque to show I&#39;m part of the community and to show that we aren&#39;t that different after all,&quot; said Mombasa resident Khalima Mohammed.
Photos: Coloring the Kenyan community together
Color in Faith "I wanted to paint the mosque to show I'm part of the community and to show that we aren't that different after all," said Mombasa resident Khalima Mohammed.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Artist Yazmany Arboleda believes these &quot;sculptures in the landscape&quot; can serve as change agents.
Photos: Coloring the Kenyan community together
Color in FaithArtist Yazmany Arboleda believes these "sculptures in the landscape" can serve as change agents.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Arboleda hopes these painted sites will inspire Kenyans to imagine a better future by focusing on all they have in common.
Photos: Coloring the Kenyan community together
Color in FaithArboleda hopes these painted sites will inspire Kenyans to imagine a better future by focusing on all they have in common.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Just nine places of worship have been painted across Kenya, but plans are underway for forty more mosques and churches to be painted.
Photos: Coloring the Kenyan community together
Color in FaithJust nine places of worship have been painted across Kenya, but plans are underway for forty more mosques and churches to be painted.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Bishop Rose Mungafu jumped at the chance to paint her church yellow. &quot;For me, yellow is the color of the sun and the sun shines above everybody,&quot; she said.
Photos: Coloring the Kenyan community together
Color in FaithBishop Rose Mungafu jumped at the chance to paint her church yellow. "For me, yellow is the color of the sun and the sun shines above everybody," she said.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
Color in Faith 9Color in Faith 6Color in Faith 3Color in Faith 5Color in Faith 7Color in Faith 10Color in Faith 8Color in Faith 4Color in Faith 2Color in Faith 1

Story highlights

  • Kenyan Christian and Muslim houses of worship are putting up a united front
  • Columbian-American artist Yazmany Arboleda and Kenyan Nabila Alibhai engineered the transformation
  • Inter-faith relations have been harmed in the wake of the Garissa attack and rise of Al-Shabaab

(CNN)From the crowded streets of the Kibera slum to the steamy Mombasa coast, a peculiar trend has emerged across Kenya.

Mosques are changing their traditional green facades, churches ditching their typical modest hues and are opting instead for a loud, unmistakable -- some may say ostentatious -- yellow.
    The project, called Color in Faith, is an effort to bring together Kenya's religious communities and is spearheaded by Columbian-American artist Yazmany Arboleda and his Kenyan counterpart Nabila Alibhai.
    Nabila Alibhai and Yazmany Arboleda
    Nabila Alibhai and Yazmany Arboleda
    Religious leaders say the yellow makeover serves as a symbol.
    "For me, yellow is the color of the sun and the sun shines above everybody," said Bishop Rose Mungafu. Her church in Mombasa recently partnered with the local Muslim community to paint the church yellow.
    Read More
    "We painted together to show our people that we as leaders are together and so Muslims will know Christians are brothers," Mungafu said. "Now everyone who passes by will know we are in peace."

    New divisions

    A place of worship painted &#39;Faith Yellow&#39;
    A place of worship painted 'Faith Yellow'
    While Kenya has historically been a home of multiple faiths, the rise of the Islamist terror group Al-Shabaab drove a wedge between Christians and Muslims in the East African nation.
    Inside Nairobi&#39;s illegal &#39;fight club&#39;
    Inside Nairobi's illegal 'fight club'
    The group often singled out Christians in its attacks, such as the attack on Garissa University College last year which killed 148 people. Many of those killed were students in their morning prayers.
    In response to the terror threat, Kenyan security forces launched an anti-terror campaign. The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and other groups have reported extrajudicial killings and forced disappearances by security services which have disproportionately affected the Somali-Muslim population. The government has repeatedly denied these allegations.
    Read: Are Saharan nomads the world's toughest people?
    Religious leaders speak of division: "When youth see a church or a Christian, they say, 'this is the government, this is the group that's been doing injustices to us,'" said Sheik Yusuf Nasur Abuhamza, who leads Jedda Mosque Kambi in Kibera.

    Masjid Musa

    For years, police had accused Mombasa's Masjid Musa of being site of radicalization and recruitment for Al-Shabaab. Just two years ago, police raided the mosque, killing three people and arresting around 130 worshipers inside. Police said they recovered weapons and Shabaab paraphernalia.
    Community volunteers come together to paint a holy space
    Community volunteers come together to paint a holy space
    "People were so afraid they did not go pray at that mosque," said Mombasa resident Khalima Mohammed. She says her nephew was killed by crossfire in the community¹s clashes with police in 2014.
    Violence has since calmed in Mombasa, and recently the mosque got a fresh coat of bright yellow paint.
    Making waves: Meet KK, the only female surfer in Sierra Leone
    Meet KK, the only female surfer in Sierra Leone
    "I've been asking myself why we should be fighting when we've been together so long," said Mohammed, who now attends the mosque. "I wanted to paint the mosque to show I'm part of the community and to show that we aren't that different after all."
    A total of nine mosques and churches have been painted across Kenya, and Arboldeda says forty more houses of worship have expressed interest in participating in the project.
    Artist Arboleda calls the painted sites "sculptures in the landscape," and hopes they can serve as change agents. "We are setting an example for how people can imagine a better future for themselves by focusing on our commonalities," the artist said.
    Read: Marrakech's hidden gem is getting a facelift
    Arboleda says his main goal is to have people different faiths working together in their holy spaces.
    "It's in the process is where the art happens."