Story highlights The world is undergoing the "sixth mass extinction," conservationist says

Climate change, habitat destruction driving rapid loss of wildlife

(CNN) More than two thirds of the world's wildlife could be gone by the end of the decade if action isn't taken soon, a new report from the World Wildlife Fund revealed on Thursday.

Since 1970, there has already been a 58% overall decline in the numbers of fish, mammals, birds and reptiles worldwide, according to the WWF's latest bi-annual Living Planet Index

If accurate, that means wildlife across the globe is vanishing at a rate of 2% a year.

"This is definitely human impact, we're in the sixth mass extinction. There's only been five before this and we're definitely in the sixth," WWF conservation scientist Martin Taylor told CNN.

"It's because we're using so much of the planet and we're destroying so much of (these animals') habitat."

