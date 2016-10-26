Story highlights According to the United Nations, 3,771 lives were lost during the whole of 2015

Many migrants have died trying to reach Italy from Libya

(CNN) This year has become the deadliest yet for migrants crossing the Mediterranean bound for Europe, the UN refugee agency said Wednesday.

"We can now confirm that at least 3,800 people have died, making 2016 the deadliest ever," UNHCR spokesman William Spindler wrote on Twitter.

According to UN Radio, 3,771 lives were lost during the whole of 2015, the previous record number.

Many of the migrants concerned have sought to travel from Libya, on the North African coast, to Italian shores, the United Nations said.

Libya is a popular jumping-off point for migrants seeking to reach Europe from North Africa via what is known as the Central Mediterranean route . Smuggling networks are well established there, and the lack of an effective central government makes the job of traffickers easier.

