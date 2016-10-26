SkyWest Airlines pilot accused of operating aircraft while intoxicated

Story highlights Russel Duszak of Salt Lake City, Utah, was taken into custody shortly after 8 a.m.

The 38-year-old SkyWest Airlines pilot's blood-alcohol content was above .04, police say

(CNN) A 38-year-old SkyWest Airlines pilot was arrested in South Dakota Wednesday for allegedly operating an aircraft while intoxicated, police said.

Russel Duszak was taken into custody shortly after 8 a.m. by officers responding to a report that the pilot smelled of alcohol, Rapid City police said in a Facebook post

Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris told CNN that a Transportation Security Administration officer smelled the alcohol on the pilot before the plane took off.

Duszak, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was being held at the Pennington County Jail. It was unclear Wednesday whether he has an attorney.

Police alleged the pilot's blood-alcohol content was above .04. The charge of operating an aircraft while intoxicated is a misdemeanor.

