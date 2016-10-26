San Francisco officer shoots stolen car suspect

Story highlights Authorities were following a suspect in a stolen car before shooting incident

It's still unclear if the suspect had a weapon

(CNN) A police officer has shot a person suspected of stealing a car in San Francisco, California.

San Mateo County Vehicle Theft Task Force officers Tuesday followed a stolen Honda from San Mateo County to San Francisco.

They approached the vehicle near the intersection of Montana Street and Faxon Avenue.

According to San Francisco Police Department Sgt. Michael Andraychak, one police officer then opened fire, wounding the suspect.

The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries, Andraychak said.

