San Francisco officer shoots stolen car suspect

(CNN)A police officer has shot a person suspected of stealing a car in San Francisco, California.
San Mateo County Vehicle Theft Task Force officers Tuesday followed a stolen Honda from San Mateo County to San Francisco.
They approached the vehicle near the intersection of Montana Street and Faxon Avenue.
According to San Francisco Police Department Sgt. Michael Andraychak, one police officer then opened fire, wounding the suspect.
The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries, Andraychak said.
In addition, a California Highway Patrol officer was injured but not shot during the incident, CNN affiliate KGO said.
After the shooting, paramedics transferred the officer, who had some abrasions and a minor head injury, to San Francisco General Hospital, KGO said.
It's unclear whether the suspect was armed.