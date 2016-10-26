Police ID New Jersey dad who jumped from bridge with boys

Story highlights Children's survival "nothing short of a miracle," police say

Man had argument with his wife, took off with children in car, police say

(CNN) Night had fallen over the Wanaque River in northern New Jersey. A few minutes after 8 p.m., John Spincken stood at the edge of the Interstate 287 overpass with both of his little boys, 100 feet above the chilly waters.

Moments later all three plunged from the bridge, according to state police. The toddlers, ages 1 and 3, survived the fall. But they were left fatherless as the 37-year-old resident of Pequannock, New Jersey, died in an apparent suicide, state police said.

"When the officers found the children conscious and alert, it was nothing short of a miracle, that's for sure," said Capt. Christopher DePuyt of the Pequannock Township Police Department at a news conference Tuesday.

Police called to domestic dispute

Police had responded Monday to a residence in Pequannock Township for a domestic dispute call, DePuyt said.

