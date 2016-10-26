Story highlights The daughter of the man who wrote the note was thrilled to have it

The bottle was buried in the sand on a beach

(CNN) A message in a bottle was returned to the family who set it adrift in the ocean -- 1,500 miles away and 50 years ago.

The message, sent from New Hampshire, was found by Clint Buffington, a teacher and musician from Utah, who was vacationing in the Turks and Caicos islands.

Buffington said he found a bottle buried in the sand on a beach and could make out some writing.

"On the paper, there was something written in pencil -- like handwriting -- it said, 'Look inside,'" he told CNN affiliate WMUR.

Inside was a note that said, "return to 419 Ocean Blvd. and receive a reward of $150 from Tina, owner of the Beachcomber."

