(CNN)Good Wednesday morning. Many of you thanked us for making yesterday's newsletter a Trump/Clinton-free offering. Sorry to disappoint today. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.
1. ISIS
ISIS may be on the retreat in Iraq and Syria, but it keeps striking wherever it can. In Afghanistan, the terrorists killed 30 people, who were just trying to collect wood for the winter. US officials have long worried about ISIS' growing presence in the war-torn country, especially among disaffected Taliban.
2. Campaign 2016
Donald Trump says World War III is around the corner if Hillary Clinton wins, because she'd draw us into conflicts with Russia, Syria and Iran. Meanwhile, the sharp increases in Obamacare premiums gave Republicans their best potential shot at the Dems in days -- and then Trump promptly botched it.
3. Bridge jump
A miracle. There's no other way to describe how two kids - ages 1 and 3 - survived a 100-foot plunge off a bridge. Their father, holding them in his arms, intentionally jumped off I-287 in New Jersey after an argument with his wife. He died. Police think the trees underneath the bridge broke the boys' fall.
4. Nurse arrest
A Canadian nurse is accused of killing eight people at two different assisted-living facilities. The elderly residents were all poisoned between 2007 to 2014. That's what we know. What we don't know yet is a motive. Was she a quiet serial killer or someone trying to end the suffering of others?
5. Cremation
The Vatican's OK with cremation, but be careful with those ashes. New guidelines urge people to keep ashes in a "sacred place" like a church cemetery. No scattering the ashes at sea. Or sending them to space. Or storing them in a Pringles can. Or pouring them into shotgun shells. (All real.)
BREAKFAST BROWSE
People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
If momma ain't happy ...
The talent scout said her son was rejected because he has special needs. Mom wasn't having it.
Bold in gold
Yeah, leaves changing color during the fall is always a sight to behold, but it's not as impressive as one of Saturn's poles changing to a shade of bright gold.
When I was your age ...
You thought your commute was bad. These kids in China have a two-hour trek on a cliff to get to school. At least they're getting a new steel ladder to use.
A bang for your buck
At this jewelry store, you buy a ring, you get a gun. Because ... Texas.
Selfie-ish act
Justin Timberlake's voting selfie in Memphis was cool and all, but he probably broke the law. In Tennessee, that's a no-no.
AND FINALLY ...
Little sluggers
How newborn babies win the internet: 1. Be born in Cleveland during the World Series. 2: Get your first picture taken in World Series garb.