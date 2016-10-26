First elk seen in South Carolina since the 1700s

Story highlights This lone elk has been spotted several times by South Carolinians

Officials suspect he was bullied from his herd in North Carolina

(CNN) South Carolina ratified the U.S. Constitution on May 23, 1788, just as wild elk were disappearing from the state's lush upstate forests.

It turns out that all it took to end the 200-plus-year absence was a search for female companionship.

A bull elk, an animal not seen in the Palmetto State since the late 1700s, has been spotted in upstate South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

The young elk is believed to be from a herd in North Carolina that was pushed across the border by bigger bull elks, the agency says. Officials believe he will find his way back when he realizes there are no female elk around.

The young elk was first seen Friday in rural Pickens County, and has been subsequently spotted at least four times.

