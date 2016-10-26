Death penalty sought in deaths of Palm Springs officers

Story highlights The call to seek the death penalty came from the county district attorney

He described it as a heinous crime

(CNN) Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin will pursue the death penalty against the man accused of killing two police officers in Palm Springs, California.

John Hernandez Felix is accused of ambushing the officers on October 8 as they responded to a family disturbance call from a woman who said she was Felix's mother.

Officer Jose Gilbert Vega, a 35-year veteran of the department was due to retire this year; Officer Lesley Zerebny was the mother of a 4-month-old daughter.

Why the death penalty call?

Felix, 26, was charged with two counts of murder.

