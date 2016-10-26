Kyoto: World's most photogenic city?

Breaking News

Perhaps the ultimate Kyoto symbol -- or at the very least its most Instagrammed attraction -- Kinkaku-ji was built at the end of the 14th century. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this Zen Buddhist temple is made up of 132,000 square meters of gardens, ponds and stones.
Gion, with its traditional wooden machiya houses, is a popular area for tourists hoping to snap a photograph of a Kyoto geisha.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/11/travel/sagano-bamboo-forest/&quot;&gt;Sagano Bamboo Forest&lt;/a&gt; is located in the gorgeous Arashiyama district of western Kyoto. For the best experience, head out early in the morning or late evening and avoid weekends completely, when Japanese day-trippers descend on the area.
One of Kyoto&#39;s prettiest streets, Sannenzaka is a pedestrian-only lane leading to Kiyomizu temple. It&#39;s located in Higashiyama, one of the top places to see preserved Kyoto architecture.
Every year, from May to September, &quot;kawadoko&quot; restaurants in the village of Kibune give diners a chance to enjoy their meals outdoors while sitting on tatami mats over the river. Kibune is about 12 kilometers from central Kyoto.
This beautiful &quot;forest&quot; of two-meter high pillars, located outside the Randen tram station in Arashiyama, showcases various kimono textiles.
Another popular site on the Kyoto tourist trail, Fushimi Inari Shrine is made up of thousands of vermillion torii gates.
The 131-meter Kyoto Tower offers panoramic views of the city.
Yet another Kyoto UNESCO-listed site, Toji Temple features Japan&#39;s highest pagoda. Standing 55 meters tall, this five-story wooden structure was founded in 794. The temple complex hosts a flea market on the 21st of every month.
Relatively new compared to some of Kyoto&#39;s ancient sites, Heian-jingu was built in 1895, on the 1,100th anniversary of the transfer of the capital from Nara to Kyoto.
Most Kyoto visitors will pass through this station at least once during their journey. Opened in 1997, it services trains to Tokyo and Osaka, among may other cities. The bullet train to Tokyo takes two hours and 15 minutes, while the journey to Osaka is 28 minutes.
One of the city&#39;s newest attractions, the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.kyotorailwaymuseum.jp/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kyoto Railway Museum&lt;/a&gt; opened in April 2016. Owned by JR West, it features a variety of exhibits highlighting the country&#39;s railroad history.
Another UNESCO site, this Buddhist temple is located in eastern Kyoto. For worshippers, Kiyomizu-dera -- which translates to &quot;Pure Water Temple&quot; -- is the home of the Goddess of Mercy.
Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Kyoto International Manga Museum highlights the historical development of manga and features rarities such as Meiji-period magazines and postwar rental books. There are nearly 300,000 titles from Japan and abroad -- including 50,000 manga that can be flipped through and enjoyed.
Established in the 9th century, Daigo-ji, in southeast Kyoto, is made up of three different structures: Sanbo-in, Shimo-Daigo (Lower Daigo), and Kami-Daigo (Upper Daigo). You have to hike to get to the third section so you&#39;ll find far less tourists there. Guess what? It&#39;s also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The historic street of Pontocho, featuring preserved Kyoto architecture, is full of bars, tea houses and restaurants. It&#39;s one of a handful of areas you&#39;re likely to spot a geisha heading to work.
A local restaurant in Kyoto&#39;s 400-year-old Nishiki Market. Offering everything from fresh fish and donuts to sake and high-end knives, this massive shopping space is worth at least a couple hours of your time.
Though geisha can be found throughout Japan, Kyoto is considered the birthplace of geisha culture. A maiko apprentice needs to study for at least five years before she&#39;s considered skilled and mature enough to become a full-fledged geisha. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2014/06/30/travel/geisha-hunting-kyoto/&quot;&gt;How to tell the difference?&lt;/a&gt; A maiko will have decorations, like flowers, in her hair.
Not hard to see why fall is among the most popular times to visit Kyoto. Boat rides on Kyoto&#39;s Katsura River, in Arashiyama district, are a great way to take in the season&#39;s beauty.
Can&#39;t bear to look at another temple? Kyoto&#39;s downtown area is filled with shops, restaurants, hotels and bars.
(CNN)Never been to Kyoto?

Chances are your curiosity is already piqued.
Pretty much every leading glossy travel mag has given it a shout out for being one of the world's best cities for travelers.
    Last year, Travel + Leisure readers voted it world's top city.
    This month, it was voted the world's second-best city by Conde Nast Traveler readers, topped only by Tokyo.
    Why all the accolades?
    With a population of nearly 1.5 million, Kyoto is definitely worth visiting at least once in your life -- though preferably more given it's impossible to cram its charms into a single trip.
    Japan's historical heart, the country's former capital (794-1869) is home to thousands of architectural wonders, including 17 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
    But it's also a modern city with a thriving music and arts scene and incredible restaurants.
    Still not convinced? We've put together a gallery of some of Kyoto's most captivating sites and scenes that might fix that.