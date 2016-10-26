CNN Student News - October 27, 2016

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

October 27, 2016

A new report from the United Nations underscores the risks being taken by thousands of migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea. A new report funded by NASA suggests muscle loss in space is responsible for the back problems of many astronauts. And a new medical study has some doctors concerned about hits to young football players -- even when they don't suffer concussions. We're also examining how a haunted house's technology is being used as a teaching tool.

