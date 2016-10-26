Breaking News

CNN Student News - October 27, 2016

Updated 6:28 PM ET, Wed October 26, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

sn.1027_00045519
sn.1027_00045519

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN Student News - 10/27/16

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN Student News - 10/27/16 10:00

Story highlights

October 27, 2016

A new report from the United Nations underscores the risks being taken by thousands of migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea. A new report funded by NASA suggests muscle loss in space is responsible for the back problems of many astronauts. And a new medical study has some doctors concerned about hits to young football players -- even when they don't suffer concussions. We're also examining how a haunted house's technology is being used as a teaching tool.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the transcript of today's CNN Student News program.
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
Read More
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!