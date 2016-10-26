Indians fan gives up seat and saves Kenny Lofton's day

Story highlights Kenny Lofton had some trouble getting to Game 1 to throw out the first pitch

(CNN) Former Cleveland Indians star Kenny Lofton experienced one of the biggest benefits of sports fandom.

After being stuck in standby early Tuesday, waiting for a seat on his flight to open up, the speedy outfielder came upon a fan willing to make the ultimate sacrifice. Ken Kostal, an Ohioan on Lofton's flight, gave up his seat in exchange for a selfie.

Lofton was able to make it from Los Angeles to Cleveland for an important job: the ceremonial first pitch at Game 1 of the World Series, featuring the Indians and Chicago Cubs.

@vincethepolack This is the guy. Ken Kostal my Marblehead neighbor. How about we try and get him a series ticket? pic.twitter.com/ceWZgBikb6 — Jeff Melton (@JeffMelton3) October 25, 2016

For his inconvenience, United Airlines is awarding Kostal 62,200 miles for an upcoming flight. The number matches one of Lofton's biggest career milestones.

"As the Official Airline of the Cleveland Indians, we are thrilled to recognize Indians fan Ken Kostal for helping Kenny Lofton get to Cleveland to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. In honor of Kenny's 622 career stolen bases, we will be giving 62,200 miles to Mr. Kostal to use for future travel plans with United," an official United Airlines statement says.

