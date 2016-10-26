Story highlights Race has roots that go back to 1950s

(CNN) It's one of the most spectacular races in the yachting calendar, fought out against a stunning backdrop of dramatic, ever-changing Mediterranean landscapes.

And this year's Rolex Middle Sea Race saw a course record tumble as more than 100 yachts sailed in pursuit of supremacy beneath bright blue skies.

The race was born in 1968, when the Royal Malta Yacht Club and the Royal Ocean Racing Club co-founded an event that has now notched up 37 editions.

But the roots of racing here can be traced back to the aftermath of the Second World War, when British servicemen stationed on Malta began racing competitively.

The boats they used back then were adapted German military craft that had been captured during the conflict -- but although the racing was rudimentary, it caught people's imaginations.