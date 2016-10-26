Can the America's Cup revive island paradise?

Photos: Bermuda up close Founded in 1851, the America's Cup is the oldest continuous international sports event in the world. Hide Caption 1 of 7

Only a seven hour flight from London Gatwick and 90 minutes from New York City, the local Bermuda government is hoping the 2017 America's Cup will give its economy a boost after five years of recession. Here's a shot of Horseshoe Bay Beach, voted one of the best beaches in the world by the likes of Conde Nast and TripAdvisor.

This semi-tropical paradise of 181 islands may be mainly known for its stunning beaches, but it also has more golf courses per square mile than anywhere else in the world. Here's Rory McIlroy hitting his tee shot on the 16th hole during the final day of the PGA Grand Slam of Golf at Port Royal Golf Course in 2014 in Southampton, Bermuda.

Although Bermuda isn't part of the Caribbean, it does boast the northernmost coral reefs thanks to the warm waters that flow from through the region on the Gulf Stream which make it ideal for scuba diving and spear-fishing.

The Bermuda hospitality industry is currently re-branding itself as a hip, sporty tourism destination. This is the famous Ariel Sands resort, co-owned by the actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones. It's being refurbished and will open next year in time for the America's Cup, complete with beachside cottages, a fresh water pool, direct beach access, a salon and spa. The eco-friendly property will be running on green energy.

After a long day sailing, diving or spear-fishing, islands guests can enjoy a subterranean spa at the Grotto Bay Beach Resort. The hotel offers treatments carried out on floating pontoons surrounded by stalagtites.