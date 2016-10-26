Denny Hamlin's secret weapon: Crew chief 'Wheels'

Story highlights Mike Wheeler is pit crew chief for NASCAR Sprint Cup driver Denny Hamlin

"My biggest fear on race day is making an error that we could have avoided," says Wheeler

The two have worked together for 12 years

Charlotte, NC (CNN) When race day comes around, Mike Wheeler's biggest concern is the safety of his driver -- NASCAR Sprint Cup star Denny Hamlin.

"We worry about safety more than performance and durability because the driver's safety is number one," says Wheeler. "He is the biggest part of our equation."

Wheeler is pit crew chief for the No.11 Toyota Camry, and he knows all too well the dangers drivers face. He was part of Hamlin's crew three years ago, when Hamlin broke his back in a crash in the Auto Club 400 at California Speedway.

"I remember feeling my back break and I really didn't know if I'd ever race again," Hamlin recalls.

Sitting atop the spotter stand, Chris Lambert acts as Hamlin's second set of eyes, letting him know what's going on around him on the race track. He remembers radioing Hamlin after the crash to ask if he was alright, and not getting a response.

Read More