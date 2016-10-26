Story highlights Throughout his campaign, Trump has lashed out at the media during his rallies

"Some of those Trump supporters ... get pretty nasty with what they're screaming," Blitzer said

Washington (CNN) CNN's Wolf Blitzer pleaded Tuesday with Donald Trump's campaign manager for her to ask the GOP nominee to dial back his harassment against the media, saying it endangers reporters.

Kellyanne Conway responded by saying that part of the responsibility lies with reporters who tweet "negative" against Trump.

Throughout his campaign, Trump has lashed out at the media during his rallies, calling reporters a variety of insults including "dishonest," "sick," and "corrupt."

.@wolfblitzer asks @KellyannePolls to have Trump stop calling out the media at his rallies https://t.co/tfkKpolZbh — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) October 25, 2016

"Are you comfortable with the attacks he's launched against the news media? (Trump calls the media) 'low lives' and uses all sorts of ugly words, are you comfortable with that?" Blitzer asked Conway.

The CNN anchor continued: "You know what worries me -- and I'm not objective on this because I'm on the Steering Committee on the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press , and I really believe in a free press and I'm sure you do as well -- but the working journalists, the embeds who are traveling with them all the time, they go to all these rallies, they're in this pen, he points to them, he sort of eggs the crowd on to go after them. They're a lot of young journalists, they're scared sometimes."

