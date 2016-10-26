WikiLeaks-released memo outlines Bill Clinton's lucrative speeches

Story highlights In the memo, a close Bill Clinton aide details how he set up for-profit deals for the former president

It is widely known that both Bill and Hillary Clinton made millions on speaking fees

(CNN) A memo written by one of Bill Clinton's closest aides highlights the lucrative speaking deals the former president had with some of the biggest companies in the world.

The 2011 memo, marked "Attorney-Client Privilege" was sent by Doug Band to two attorneys who were doing a review of the way the Foundation was being run; it was included in the cache of stolen emails released by WikiLeaks this week.

In the memo, Band details how he set up for-profit deals for the former president, both involving money and "as appropriate, in-kind services for the President and his family -- for personal travel, hospitality, vacation and the like."

Band's memo covers 2001 to 2011, during which time "President Clinton's business arrangements have yielded more than $30 million for him personally with $66 million to be paid out over the next nine years, should he choose to continue with the current engagements."

