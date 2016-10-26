US changes vote on UN resolution against Cuba embargo

Story highlights President Barack Obama is in favor of lifting the embargo on Cuba

He became the first sitting US president to visit the island since 1928

United Nations (CNN) It's been a fall ritual in New York for a quarter century. Holiday shopping, the city's marathon, and the US voting against the rest of the world at the UN over Washington's Cuba embargo.

On Wednesday, however, the US took the small but significant step of changing its vote to an abstention on the annual UN General Assembly resolution calling for an end to the US economic embargo of the island nation.

For 25 years, the US has been on the losing end of the lopsided, if legally non-binding, vote. Traditionally, only a handful of smaller nations side with the US. This time, the US and Israel alone abstained, while the 191 other UN member countries voted for the resolution. The measure calls on countries to repeal laws that restrict freedom of trade and navigation.

The biggest reason for the switch, of course, is the warming relations between the US and Cuba.

