Trump vows to fight Israel's enemies in Jerusalem pitch

Story highlights Trump, Pence appeared in video message

The campaign is wooing American-Israeli voters

Jerusalem (CNN) In a video message to supporters in Israel, Donald Trump vowed Wednesday to "make America and Israel safe again" and said his administration would "stand side-by-side with the Jewish people."

"Together, we will stand up to enemies like Iran bent on destroying Israel and her people," Trump said in the taped message, which lasted less than one minute and was shown at an event in Jerusalem.

The crowd of approximately 200 -- some wearing "Make America Great Again" caps -- cheered and chanted "Trump! Trump!" and "Lock her up!"

Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence also appeared in a pre-recorded video message, emphasizing the ties between America and Israel, and referring to Jerusalem as "the eternal, undivided capital of the Jewish people and the Jewish state."

"Israel is not just our strongest ally in the region. As I've said for so many years, Israel is our most cherished ally in the world," Pence said. "Donald Trump and I stand with Israel because Israel's fight is our fight. Israel's cause is our cause. And Israel's fate is our fate."

